Specialty Program Group LLC consolidates environmental insurance operations, Beacon Hill Associates and Specialty Wholesale Insurance Solutions (SWIS)

SUMMIT, N.J., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As of January 1, 2023, Specialty Program Group LLC (SPG) has consolidated the Specialty Wholesale Insurance Solutions (SWIS) environmental team into Beacon Hill Associates (Beacon Hill). Beacon Hill is excited to welcome SWIS Environmental, and believes this move gives SPG a superior environmental solution, allowing us all to better leverage agent and carrier partnerships.

"SWIS has a long history of excellence in the environmental space," says Beacon Hill's president, Bill Pritchard. "Their expertise and strong carrier relationships will add significant depth and strength to Beacon Hill's capabilities, and allow us to better serve our agents and brokers in an evolving marketplace."

As the environmental industry continues to expand, expertise and experience are critical to providing agents and their insureds with the right coverage for their environmental needs. With the addition of the SWIS team, Beacon Hill is better poised than ever to bring best-in-class insurance to the market.

Existing partnerships with our agents and carriers will not change. For more information about this exciting new venture, please email [email protected].

About Beacon Hill Associates

Beacon Hill Associates is a wholesale insurance broker and program administrator, specializing in the placement of environmental and energy coverages for insurance agents nationwide. Having handled more than 70,000 accounts since 1990, they are a leading provider in the environmental insurance marketplace. For more information, please visit b-h-a.com

About Specialty Wholesale Insurance Solutions

Specialty Wholesale Insurance Solutions is a leading wholesale operation known for their wide range of offerings including construction, general wholesale, executive & professional liability, cyber liability and environmental capabilities. For more information, please visit: spgswis.com

About Specialty Program Group

Headquartered in Summit, NJ, Specialty Program Group is a fully licensed holding company established to acquire and scale best-in-class insurance underwriting facilities and specialty businesses throughout North America. SPG has a vast portfolio of specialty companies and is over two billion in premium. For more information, please visit specialtyprogramgroup.com.

CONTACT:

SPG Media: Chris Lamitola

Phone: 908-790-6749

[email protected]

Beacon Hill Contact: Bill Pritchard

Phone: 434-326-5036

[email protected]

SOURCE Specialty Program Group