Specialty Program Group LLC Expands Digital Capabilities with Acquisition of Leading Travel Insurance Marketplace, Squaremouth, LLC

SUMMIT, N.J., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Specialty Program Group LLC , (SPG) a leading operator of specialty insurance brokerages and underwriting facilities, announced that it has acquired Squaremouth, LLC(Squaremouth), a leading travel insurance digital marketplace in the U.S.

Headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida, Squaremouth is a trusted name in the travel insurance industry offering comprehensive, transparent, and competitive coverage to travelers for 20 years through its digital platform. With the largest portfolio of travel insurance carriers and products in the U.S., Squaremouth has insured over 3 million clients.

"SPG continues to be at the forefront of digital transformation by providing and delivering products and solutions for clients that improve the insurance buying experience," said SPG President & CEO Christopher Treanor. "Squaremouth is a growing industry leader when it comes to the use, convenience and efficiency of its digital travel insurance platform. Clients can get a quote, compare rates and purchase their coverage online and receive their policy immediately. This aligns perfectly with our strategy to accelerate the scale and depth of our digital capabilities to keep pace with our clients' boundaryless needs."

This is the latest move in SPG's digital expansion strategy, affirming its position as a leading operator of specialty insurance brokerages and underwriting facilities. SPG's focus on digital growth has been evident in its recent acquisitions of other leading digital insurance platforms, including those of Insureon and CM&F . With the addition of Squaremouth to its portfolio, SPG is well-positioned to continue its growth trajectory.

"Both Squaremouth and SPG are committed to transforming the insurance marketplace through ecommerce and digital technology," said Rupa Mehta, Squaremouth CEO. "Squaremouth has built an industry leading insurance technology platform for travelers to secure the best travel insurance policy for their trip. We are excited to take our efforts to the next level with our partnership with SPG."

Headquartered in Summit, NJ, Specialty Program Group is a fully licensed holding company established to acquire and scale best-in-class insurance underwriting facilities and specialty businesses throughout North America. SPG has a vast portfolio of specialty companies and is over three and half billion in premium. For more information, please visit specialtyprogramgroup.com . Follow us on LinkedIn for industry updates and company news.

Squaremouth.com has insured over 3 million travelers. Using Squaremouth's intuitive quoting and comparison engine , award-winning support team, and verified customer reviews, travelers can save time and money to find the best travel insurance policy for their trip.

