Specialty Program Group Welcomes Christopher Lamitola as Chief Sales Officer and Congratulates Yiana Stavrakis on her New Role as President, Monarch E&S Insurance Services

SUMMIT, N.J., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Specialty Program Group LLC (SPG), a leading operator of specialty insurance brokerages and underwriting facilities, announced today that Christopher Lamitola has joined as Chief Sales Officer. In this capacity, Chris will provide strategic sales and marketing guidance to acquired business partners.

Chris comes to SPG from Allstate Insurance Company in New York, where he served as Territory Sales Leader. Prior to Allstate, Chris spent 12 years with Liberty Mutual Insurance, most recently in the position of Senior Territory Manager. He began his career in claims prior to joining Liberty Mutual.

Chris fills the role currently held by Yiana Stavrakis, SPG's Chief Sales Officer. Yiana is transitioning within SPG to become President, Monarch E&S Insurance Services. Monarch is an MGA and wholesale brokerage firm offering commercial insurance, professional insurance, personal insurance, special risk and brokerage solutions. The company was formed in 1986 and acquired by SPG in 2017.

Yiana joined SPG shortly after the company was founded in 2015. During this period, SPG has grown to over 1 billion in premium and includes 12 specialty businesses. SPG was just ranked 7th in the 2020 Business Insurance list of MGAs/Underwriting Managers/Lloyd's Coverholders.

"Having both Chris and Yiana in leadership roles at SPG is a winning combination," said Chris Treanor, President & CEO of Specialty Program Group. "They both have the expertise and track records to take our company to the next level as we continue to grow and lead the market in innovative program and specialty businesses."

About Specialty Program Group

Headquartered in Summit, NJ, SPG focuses on expanding program underwriting and specialty businesses. For more information, please visit www.specialtyprogramgroup.com.

