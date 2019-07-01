Specialty Seasonings Brand, Cape Foods™ Shakes Things Up at ECRM

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Founded in South Africa's Mother City, in 2002, natural seasonings company, Cape Foods™ has entered the U.S. market with a run of successful appearances at the renowned Efficient Collaborative Retail Marketing (ECRM®) Conference.

Himalayan Salt Doy Pack I Love BBQ 4 in 1 seasoning

Cape Foods is best known for their high quality seasoning blends, and single ingredient Himalayan sea salt, but they also debuted their line of baking aids, and popcorn toppers, contained in award-winning grinders and shakers. Winner of the Golden Packaging Award, Cape Foods' synthesis of form and function makes their products stand out among their competition in the luxury foods market.

Their signature series of products in the "I Love" line includes individual ingredient seasonings, such as, "I Love Sea Salt" and "I Love Pepper," while their 4-in-1 spice combinations simplify a unity of thematic flavors, by region or style of food, with options like "I Love Italy," or "I Love BBQ." Cape Foods proudly makes products that "look good in your kitchen" says CEO Gerhard Martin. The company also offers a private label option, so retailers can bulk order their own spice blends, while maintaining their own brand. Martin explains, "Our greatest strength is really our ability to customize our grinder and shaker solutions to fit our customers' needs."

Adaptability is the name of the game for Cape Foods, their products run the gambit of the entire baking aisle; including their line of high-end popcorn seasonings, Popcorn Delights, a finer grind of unique seasoning blends such as "Original Butter" and "Cheese and Chives," plus a range of colorful sprinkles and cake toppings in their famous 4-in-1 packages. And with an elegant line of attractive products, it seems only natural that Cape Foods' has had a successful time marketing their spice blends in the form of combination gift sets. Gift sets contain three bottles each of their thematically selected seasonings, like "I Love Thailand," "I Love Morocco," and perhaps the most fitting, "I Love Cooking."

Cape Foods makes products for people who not only love cooking, but love spending time in the kitchen, and value ingredients that add to the visual appeal of their workspace.

Their attention to detail has caught the eye of U.S. retailers, and Cape Foods will continue to impress buyers at the upcoming ECRM conference, July 22, 2019 - July 24, 2019, at the Hyatt Regency O'Hare, in Chicago, Illinois.

