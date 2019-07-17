Specialty Tapes Market Worth $59.3 Billion by 2024 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Specialty Tapes Market by Resin (Acrylic, Rubber, Silicone), Backing Material (PVC, Paper, Woven/Non-Woven, Pet, Foam, PP), Application (Electronics, Healthcare, Automotive, White Goods, Construction, Printing), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Specialty Tapes Market is projected to grow from USD 44.2 billion in 2019 to USD 59.3 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=219537978

Browse in-depth TOC on

"Specialty Tapes Market"94 – Tables 48 – Figures 167 – Pages

View detailed Table of Content here:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/specialty-tapes-market-219537978.html

The major factor driving the specialty tapes market includes the increase in demand from applications such as electrical & electronics, healthcare & hygiene, automotive, white goods, paper & printing, building & construction, retail & graphics, and others. These specialty tapes have wide acceptability due to factors such as low cost and easy availability, as compared to its substitutes-staples and glue.

Acrylic is estimated to be the largest resin segment in the specialty tapes market during the forecast period

The acrylic segment is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period because of its better adhesion to a variety of substrates. Acrylic specialty tapes are designed with high or low tack and high or low peel strength. These tapes are permeable to moisture that is measured by the moisture vapor transmission rate (MVTR). Acrylic specialty tapes release off from body or skin without leaving adhesive residue.

Request Sample Pages:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=219537978

PVC is estimated to be the fastest backing material in the specialty tapes market during the forecast period

PVC is the most popular backing material used in the manufacturing of specialty tapes. Easy availability, flexibility, and a high degree of printability are driving the demand for PVC backed specialty tapes. Also, these tapes are inherently flame retardant and have electric insulation properties. PVC tapes can be printed on and are available in different colors. They are used in a variety of applications such as general purpose, electrical & electronics, lane marking, hazard warning, duct sealing, vapor barrier, protection, construction, automotive, white goods, aircraft, and other industrial applications.

APAC is estimated to be the largest as well as the fastest-growing specialty tapes market

APAC to account for the largest share of the specialty tapes market during the forecast period. The healthcare & hygiene and electrical & electronics segments are the key markets for specialty tape manufacturers as these industries are expected to witness significant growth. Also, demand from various industries in the developing countries such as Japan, India, China, South Korea, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Singapore, among others is contributing to the growth of the APAC specialty tapes market. China is the largest consumer of specialty tapes in the region and continues to drive global demand.

Major vendors in the Specialty Tapes Market include 3M (US), Nitto Denko Corporation (Japan), tesa SE (Germany), Lintec Corporation (Japan), Avery Dennison Corporation (US), Scapa Group Plc (US), Intertape Polymer Group, Inc. (Canada), Berry Global Inc. (US), Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics (France), Lohmann GMBH& Co. KG (Germany), and Nichiban Co. Ltd. (Japan).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=219537978

Browse Related Reports:

Adhesive Tapes Market by Resin Type (Acrylic, rubber, silicone), Technology (Solvent, Water and Hot-Melt-Based), Substrate (PP, Paper, PVC), Application (Packaging, Healthcare, Electrical & Electronics, Automotive), and Region-Global Forecast to 2022

Healthcare Adhesive Tapes Market by Resin (Acrylic, Rubber, Silicone), Backing Material (Paper, Fabric, Plastic), Application (Surgery, Hygiene, Wound Dressing, Secure Iv Lines, Ostomy Seal, Splint, Bandages, Diagnostic), and Region - Forecast to 2023

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/specialty-tapes-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/specialty-tapes.asp

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets