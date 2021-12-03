Specialty Tea Market to grow at a CAGR of 6.04% by 2026|Residential Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation|17000+ Technavio Reports

The specialty tea market is driven by the growing tea cafe culture. However, the impact of overconsumption of tea might impact the market growth adversely during the forecast period. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge.

Major Specialty Tea Companies

The specialty tea market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The major specialty tea companies include -

Associated British Foods Plc

Barrys Tea

Dilmah Ceylon Tea Co. Plc

Harney & Sons Fine Teas

ITO EN Ltd.

Nestle SA

Tata Consumer Products Ltd.

The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

The Republic of Tea

Unilever Group

Specialty Tea Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

Residential - size and forecast 2021-2026

Commercial - size and forecast 2021-2026

Specialty Tea Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 MEA - size and forecast 2021-2026

Specialty Tea Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.04% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 5.50 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.25 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 36% Key consumer countries China, Taiwan, UK, US, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Associated British Foods Plc, Barrys Tea, Dilmah Ceylon Tea Co. Plc, Harney & Sons Fine Teas, ITO EN Ltd., Nestle SA, Tata Consumer Products Ltd., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., The Republic of Tea, and Unilever Group Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

