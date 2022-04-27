Specialty Tires Market Size to Grow by USD 10.86 Bn | 39% of the growth to originate from APAC| Technavio

Application - Mining and construction, aircraft, and others

Geography - Europe , North America , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America

Vendor Insights

Specialty Tires Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Balkrishna Industries Ltd.

Bridgestone Corp.

Continental AG

Giti Tire Pte. Ltd.

GRI Tires Pvt. Ltd.

JK Tyre and Industries Ltd.

Kumho Tire Co. Inc.

Michelin Group

Nokian Tyres Plc

Pirelli Tyre Spa

Polymer Enterprises Inc.

Shandong Linglong Tyre Co. Ltd.

The Carlstar Group LLC

The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co.

Toyo Tire Corp.

Trelleborg AB

Triangle Tire USA

Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co. Ltd.

Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd.

Zhongce Rubber Group Co. Ltd.

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC will account for 39 percent of market growth. In APAC, China, Japan, and India are the most important markets for specialized tires. The market in this region will expand quicker than the market in the Middle East and Africa.

Over the projected period, the growing use of off-highway agriculture vehicles, construction vehicles, construction and mining machinery, and two-wheelers would aid specialty tire market expansion in APAC

Furthermore, countries such as the US, China, Japan, India, and Germany are expected to emerge as prominent markets for the Specialty Tires Market during the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis

The mining and construction industry will gain considerable market share in specialized tyres. In the future years, the worldwide construction sector will be driven by increased demand for public infrastructures such as shopping and leisure centers, demand for housing and residential properties, and the pace of urbanization, which will fuel the expansion of the specialty tyre market. The mining industry's significant need for off-highway vehicles like track-type tractors, track loaders, scrapers, motor graders, wheel loaders, and dump trucks will bolster market expansion.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

Reduced natural rubber prices are one of the primary drivers driving the worldwide specialty tire industry's growth, as it lowers overall production costs. Another trend that is projected to favorably impact the industry in the forecast period is the development of airless tires for speciality vehicles and mainstream commercial vehicles. However, the rental market for specialty cars, which offers a cost-effective alternative to owning a specialist vehicle, is one of the major barriers to the global specialty tire industry's growth.

Specialty Tires Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.36% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 10.86 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.21 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 39% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Balkrishna Industries Ltd., Bridgestone Corp., Continental AG, Giti Tire Pte. Ltd., GRI Tires Pvt. Ltd., JK Tyre and Industries Ltd., Kumho Tire Co. Inc., Michelin Group, Nokian Tyres Plc, Pirelli Tyre Spa, Polymer Enterprises Inc., Shandong Linglong Tyre Co. Ltd., The Carlstar Group LLC, The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co., Toyo Tire Corp., Trelleborg AB, Triangle Tire USA, Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co. Ltd., Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd., and Zhongce Rubber Group Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Mining and construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Agriculture - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Aircraft - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Bridgestone Corp.

10.4 Continental AG

10.5 JK Tyre and Industries Ltd.

10.6 Michelin Group

10.7 Nokian Tyres Plc

10.8 Polymer Enterprises Inc.

10.9 The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co.

10.10 Toyo Tire Corp.

10.11 Trelleborg AB

10.12 Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

