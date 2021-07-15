Specialty Wholesaler UCPM Announces the Hiring of Jeff Cunningham

GILBERT, Ariz., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UCPM, a leading specialty insurance wholesaler and program manager, is pleased to welcome Jeff Cunningham to their organization. Jeff will serve as Vice President, brokering accounts in Facilities, Casualty and Transportation.

Jeff brings over 20 years of experience in the insurance industry. He has worked in leadership roles with leading brokerage firms including Burns & Wilcox, American Risk Management Resources (ARMR), Marsh & McLennan, Willis Towers Watson and HUB International.

Much of Jeff's insurance experience has been with a focus in environmental insurance, including the development of an environmental insurance division at a wholesale insurance brokerage in Florida. He has worked at both wholesale and retail brokerages throughout his career specializing in various industry sectors including real estate, healthcare, manufacturing, construction, restoration contractors and environmental contractors.

In addition to being recognized as a Top Specialist Insurance Broker in 2018, Jeff Cunningham was named Top Wholesale Broker of the Year at the RACHEL COUGHLIN 2017 Insurance Business America Awards.

Tim Clegg, president of UCPM said, "Any organization would be much improved by the addition of someone like Jeff. We were fortunate to add such a talented and experienced professional. Our retail partners are going to love working with him."

Jeff's extensive industry experience will support key focus areas of insurance placed through UCPM, including Pollution Liability and Environmental Casualty Packages for a wide range of businesses and industries including construction, real estate, manufacturing/distribution, environmental contractors/consultants and energy.

"I am thrilled to be a part of the UCPM family. It is an extremely creative and innovative company with a top notch reputation in the environmental insurance space," said Jeff Cunningham. "I am excited to bring my experience and knowledge to help facilitate growth on the East Coast."

Headquartered in Gilbert, Arizona, UCPM works with retail agents nationwide and is surplus lines licensed in all 50 states. Jeff will work in New York, expanding UCPM's national presence.

For more than 25 years, UCPM, Inc. has helped retail insurance agencies across the country meet the environmental needs of their clients. UCPM provides the expertise, market representation, leverage, technology, and service which allows our partner agents to successfully meet their client's specialty insurance needs. To learn more, visit ucpm.com.

