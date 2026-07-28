SPECIALTY1 PARTNERS EXPANDS INTO OHIO THROUGH NEW JOINT VENTURE WITH PERIODONTAL ASSOCIATES, INC.

HOUSTON, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Specialty1 Partners (S1P), the nation's leading doctor-founded and doctor-led specialty dental partnership organization, today announced its newest joint venture partnership with Periodontal Associates, Inc., a premier periodontal and dental implant practice serving the greater Cleveland area.

The partnership represents Specialty1 Partners' continued strategic growth through partnerships and joint ventures with leading specialty practices across the country. With the addition of Periodontal Associates, S1P expands its presence in Ohio to three partner practices and seven locations, further strengthening its growing Midwest footprint while bringing the organization to 223 supported practice locations across 28 states.

Periodontal Associates is led by an accomplished team of specialists:

Roger A. Hess, D.D.S., M.B.A., M.P.A.

Rebecca B. Davis, D.D.S., M.S.D.

Jason M. Streem, D.D.S., M.S.D.

"Joining Specialty1 Partners allows us to continue doing what we do best, providing exceptional patient care, while gaining the operational support and resources to help our practice grow," said Dr. Roger Hess. "We're excited to partner with an organization that shares our commitment to clinical excellence, doctor leadership, and preserving the independence of our practice."

"We're thrilled to welcome Dr. Hess, Dr. Davis, Dr. Streem, and the entire Periodontal Associates team to the Specialty1 family," said Dr. Matthew Haddad, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Specialty1 Partners. "This partnership reflects our continued commitment to growing alongside exceptional doctor-led specialty practices through partnerships and joint ventures that preserve clinical autonomy while providing the scale and support practices need to thrive. It's especially meaningful to continue expanding our presence in Ohio, a state that played an important role in my own journey as a dentist, having received my dental education at Case Western Reserve University School of Dental Medicine. We look forward to continuing to invest in the state alongside outstanding partners like Periodontal Associates."

Periodontal Associates will continue operating under its trusted name and leadership while leveraging Specialty1 Partners' comprehensive business support platform, enabling its doctors to remain focused on delivering exceptional specialty care to patients throughout Northeast Ohio.

About Specialty1 Partners

Specialty1 Partners is the nation's leading specialty dental partnership organization, providing comprehensive business support services that enable specialty practices to preserve clinical autonomy while accelerating growth. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Specialty1 Partners now supports 223 practices across 28 states and has been recognized on the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies for four consecutive years.

Media Contact

Lyle Rountree

Vice President of Marketing

Specialty1 Partners

[email protected]

SOURCE Specialty 1 Partners