Specialty1 Partners Announces Joint Venture Partnership with Advanced Periodontics Implant Center of Rancho Mirage, California

HOUSTON, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Specialty1 Partners (S1P), the leading doctor-founded and doctor-led dental specialty partnership organization in North America, today announced a new joint venture partnership with Advanced Periodontics Implant Center, led by renowned periodontist Dr. Ellie Love.

Located in Rancho Mirage, California, Advanced Periodontics Implant Center is known for its commitment to personalized, minimally invasive periodontal and implant care. Dr. Love has helped patients achieve long-lasting oral health and functional, aesthetic smiles since 1998 and provides comprehensive periodontal and dental implant services using advanced technology and innovative treatment approaches.

This partnership strengthens Specialty1 Partners' presence in the Coachella Valley and reflects the organization's continued focus on aligning with high-quality, growth-oriented specialists.

"Dr. Love has built an exceptional practice grounded in clinical excellence and personalized patient care," said Daryl Dudum, Co-CEO of Specialty1 Partners. "We are proud to create this joint venture partnership with Advanced Periodontics Implant Center and support their continued growth while preserving the culture and clinical autonomy that make the practice so successful."

"Joining Specialty1 Partners allows us to expand our capabilities while staying fully focused on what matters most—delivering exceptional periodontal and implant care to our patients and referral partners," said Dr. Ellie Love. "We are excited about the opportunities this partnership creates for our team and the community we serve."

Through this joint venture partnership, the practice will continue to operate under its trusted brand and leadership while leveraging Specialty1 Partners' comprehensive support platform across marketing, operations, technology, and business services.

About Specialty1 Partners

Specialty1 Partners is the leading specialty partnership organization for dental specialty practices, offering comprehensive services in billing, HR, IT, business analytics, procurement, credentialing, marketing, training, compliance, and more. Founded by doctors, the company combines clinical insight with deep operational expertise to help practices thrive while preserving clinical autonomy.

Headquartered in Houston, TX, Specialty1 Partners has been recognized on the Inc. 5000 list for four consecutive years, ranking among the fastest-growing healthcare companies in the nation.

Better Care. Better Business. Better Oral Health.

Media Contact:

Lyle Rountree

Specialty1 Partners

1800 West Loop S., Suite 2000

Houston, TX 77027

Phone: 800-605-3437 | Email: [email protected]

www.specialty1partners.com

SOURCE Specialty 1 Partners