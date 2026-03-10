Specialty1 Partners Announces New Joint Venture Partnership with Endodontic Specialists of NEPA, PC

HOUSTON, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Specialty1 Partners (S1P), the leading doctor-founded and doctor-led specialty dental partnership organization in North America, is proud to announce its newest joint-venture partnership with Endodontic Specialists of NEPA, PC, led by Dr. Pranav Vohra, DMD. This collaboration further strengthens S1P's growing presence in Pennsylvania and reinforces its commitment to supporting premier specialty practices across the country.

Endodontic Specialists of NEPA, PC has built a strong reputation for delivering high-quality, patient-focused endodontic care to the Northeastern Pennsylvania community. The practice operates two convenient locations in Hazleton Township and Kingston, Pennsylvania.

Through this partnership, Dr. Vohra and his team will gain access to Specialty1 Partners' comprehensive support platform, including resources in marketing, revenue cycle management, HR, IT, procurement, and analytics, allowing the clinical team to remain focused on delivering exceptional patient care and strengthening referral relationships.

"We are excited to welcome Dr. Vohra and Endodontic Specialists of NEPA to the Specialty1 Partners network," said Matthew Haddad, Co-CEO of Specialty1 Partners. "Their commitment to clinical excellence and outstanding patient experience aligns perfectly with our doctor-led philosophy. Through this joint venture, we look forward to supporting their continued growth in the northeast Pennsylvania market."

Dr. Vohra shared his enthusiasm about the partnership:

"Joining Specialty1 Partners allows our team to maintain the clinical autonomy and patient-first approach that define our practice, while gaining the operational and strategic support needed to grow thoughtfully. We're excited about what this partnership means for our patients, our referring doctors, and our future."

This joint venture partnership reflects Specialty1 Partners' continued momentum in 2026 as the organization expands its network of leading endodontic, periodontic, and oral surgery practices nationwide.

About Specialty1 Partners

Specialty1 Partners is the leading specialty partnership organization for dental specialty practices, offering comprehensive services in billing, HR, IT, business analytics, procurement, credentialing, marketing, training, compliance, and more. Founded by doctors, the company combines clinical insight with deep operational expertise to help practices thrive while preserving clinical autonomy.

Headquartered in Houston, TX, Specialty1 Partners has been recognized on the Inc. 5000 list for four consecutive years, ranking among the fastest-growing healthcare companies in the nation.

Better Care. Better Business. Better Oral Health.

Media Contact:

Lyle Rountree

Specialty1 Partners

1800 West Loop S., Suite 2000

Houston, TX 77027

Phone: 800-605-3437 | Email: [email protected]

www.specialty1partners.com

SOURCE Specialty 1 Partners