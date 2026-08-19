SPECIALTY1 PARTNERS NAMED TO THE 2026 INC. 5000 LIST FOR SIXTH CONSECUTIVE YEAR

Company recognized among America's fastest-growing private companies for the sixth straight year

HOUSTON, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Specialty1 Partners (S1P), a leading doctor-led specialty dental partnership organization, today announced it has been named to the 2026 Inc. 5000, the annual ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. This marks the sixth consecutive year Specialty1 Partners has earned a place on the prestigious list, an achievement that reflects the company's sustained growth, continued expansion, and unwavering commitment to supporting specialty dental practices across the country.

The Inc. 5000 ranks privately held companies based on percentage revenue growth over a three-year period. Companies must meet rigorous eligibility requirements, including being privately held, independent, U.S.-based, and demonstrating exceptional revenue growth.

Over the past six years, Specialty1 Partners has expanded its national footprint while remaining focused on its mission of empowering oral surgeons, endodontists and periodontists with the operational resources, business expertise and strategic support they need to thrive. Today, the organization supports more than 225 locations across 29 states, helping partner practices deliver exceptional patient care while preserving clinical autonomy.

"Being recognized on the Inc. 5000 for the sixth consecutive year is a tremendous honor and a reflection of the incredible doctors, practice teams, and support professionals who make Specialty1 Partners what it is today," said Dr. Daryl Dudum, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Specialty1 Partners. "Our growth has always been driven by a simple philosophy: put our doctors and patients first, build lasting partnerships and create an organization that helps specialty practices succeed for the long term."

Dr. Matthew Haddad, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Specialty1 Partners, added, "This recognition validates the strength of our partnership model and the trust our doctors place in us every day. While we're proud of this milestone, we're even more excited about what lies ahead as we continue investing in innovation, talent and the resources that help our practices grow while delivering exceptional care to the communities they serve."

About Specialty1 Partners

Specialty1 Partners is the leading specialty partnership organization for dental specialty practices, offering comprehensive services in billing, HR, IT, business analytics, procurement, credentialing, marketing, training, compliance, and more. Founded by doctors, the company combines clinical insight with deep operational expertise to help practices thrive while preserving clinical autonomy.

Better Care. Better Business. Better Oral Health.

Lyle Rountree

Specialty1 Partners

1800 West Loop S., Suite 2000

Houston, TX 77027

Phone: 800-605-3437 | Email: [email protected]

www.specialty1partners.com

SOURCE Specialty 1 Partners