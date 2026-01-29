Specialty1 Partners (S1P) Announces Multi-Specialty Joint Venture Expanding Northeastern Endodontic Specialists with the Addition of Tuscarawas Oral Surgery and Implant Center

HOUSTON, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Specialty1 Partners (S1P), the industry-leading doctor-founded, doctor-led specialty dental partnership organization, is pleased to announce a strategic multi-specialty joint venture that expands Northeastern Endodontic Specialists into a comprehensive multi-specialty platform through its partnership with Tuscarawas Oral Surgery and Implant Center. This marks one of the first-of-its-kind, doctor-led multi-specialty joint venture models in specialty dentistry, setting a new standard for how specialty practices can grow together.

This transaction represents an important evolution for Northeastern Endodontic Specialists, broadening its footprint beyond endodontics into oral surgery and implant care while creating a highly collaborative, multi-specialty care model within the marketplace.

Through this partnership, Northeastern Endodontic Specialists expands into a multi-specialty organization while Tuscarawas Oral Surgery and Implant Center gains access to Specialty1 Partners' national infrastructure, operational resources, and specialty support platform. This enables investment in advanced technology, enhanced patient services, operational excellence, and future growth opportunities—while preserving clinical autonomy and the culture of each practice.

"This joint venture is exactly what we believe the future of specialty dentistry looks like," said Dr. Matthew Haddad, Co-CEO of Specialty1 Partners. "It allows strong specialty practices to expand thoughtfully into multi-specialty care, align ownership incentives, and build long-term platforms that elevate patient care while keeping doctors in control of their clinical decisions."

"For us, this partnership represents a natural and exciting next step," said Frederick Micah Nuzum, DDS MS and Stephen Balzer, DDS MS of Northeastern Endodontic Specialists. "It allows us to expand into oral surgery and implant care alongside an exceptional practice and doctor, while building a true multi-specialty presence in our market with the support and scale of Specialty1 Partners."

About Specialty1 Partners

Specialty1 Partners is the leading specialty partnership organization for dental specialty practices, offering comprehensive services in billing, HR, IT, business analytics, procurement, credentialing, marketing, training, compliance, and more. Founded by doctors, the company combines clinical insight with deep operational expertise to help practices thrive while preserving clinical autonomy.

Headquartered in Houston, TX, Specialty1 Partners has been recognized on the Inc. 5000 list for four consecutive years, ranking among the fastest-growing healthcare companies in the nation.

Better Care. Better Business. Better Oral Health.

Media Contact:

Lyle Rountree

Specialty1 Partners

1800 West Loop S., Suite 2000

Houston, TX 77027

Phone: 800-605-3437 | Email: [email protected]

www.specialty1partners.com

SOURCE Specialty 1 Partners