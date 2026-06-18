SpecialtyRx Reaches Major Milestone, Now Serving 350,000 Patients Annually Across 18 States

From 3 to 15 Pharmacies in Five Years, Now Delivering 55,000 Medications Daily to 1,150 Healthcare Facilities

RIDGEFIELD PARK, N.J., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SpecialtyRx, the nation's largest privately owned long-term care pharmacy, today announced it now serves more than 350,000 patients and 1,150 healthcare facilities annually across 18 states, marking a significant milestone in the company's rapid national expansion.

Since operating just three pharmacy locations in 2021, SpecialtyRx has grown to 15 full-service pharmacy locations in under five years, producing more than 55,000 medications daily for skilled nursing facilities, assisted living communities, rehabilitation centers, and other long-term and post-acute care providers across the country.

A Growth Story Rooted in Trust

For SpecialtyRx, the milestone reflects the strength of its enduring partnerships with care providers.

"Growth in healthcare is ultimately a reflection of trust," said Joel Zupnick, Founder of SpecialtyRx. "As long-term care providers face increasing clinical complexity and operational pressures, they need partners that can deliver consistency, reliability, and expertise at scale. We are honored that so many facilities have chosen SpecialtyRx to support their patients and caregivers."

Technology at the Core of Expansion

At the heart of SpecialtyRx's growth is a partner-first philosophy built for the demands of long-term care.

"The expectations placed on long-term care providers continue to evolve, and pharmacy must evolve with them," said Chesky Berkowitz, Founder of SpecialtyRx. "Our focus has always been on helping providers navigate these challenges while delivering the highest level of care to their residents."

Underpinning that model is a robust and expanding technology platform designed to drive better facility-level outcomes. SpecialtyRx places a strong emphasis on technology-enabled pharmacy solutions that help facilities streamline workflows, reduce operational friction, and improve visibility into medication management processes. This commitment to innovation ensures that providers have the tools, insights, and support needed to enhance efficiency and deliver better outcomes for their residents.

Looking Ahead

As demand for reliable, scalable long-term care pharmacy services continues to accelerate, SpecialtyRx remains focused on expanding its national footprint while preserving the personalized, high-touch service model that has defined its growth.

About SpecialtyRx

SpecialtyRx is the nation's largest privately owned long-term care pharmacy, serving skilled nursing facilities, assisted living communities, rehabilitation centers, and other healthcare organizations nationwide. The company supports more than 1,150 healthcare facilities and 350,000 patients annually through a network of 15 pharmacy locations across 18 states. SpecialtyRx combines advanced technology, clinical expertise, and personalized service to help providers improve medication management, maintain compliance, and enhance resident care. For more information, visit www.srxltc.com.

SOURCE SpecialtyRx