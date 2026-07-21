SpecialtyRx Opens New Regional Pharmacy in Roanoke, Virginia, Expanding Long-Term Care Services Across the Mid-Atlantic

ROANOKE, Va., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SpecialtyRx, one of the nation's largest long-term care pharmacy providers, today announced the opening of its newest regional pharmacy in Roanoke, Virginia, expanding specialized pharmacy services for long-term care providers throughout Virginia and West Virginia. The new location also positions the company to expand its service into North Carolina, Tennessee, and Kentucky.

The approximately 11,000-square-foot pharmacy is SpecialtyRx's 15th regional location and reflects the company's continued investment in expanding access to high-quality pharmacy services across the country. Strategically located in Roanoke, the facility was established to better support healthcare providers throughout Virginia and neighboring states by delivering faster, more localized pharmacy services and strengthening responsiveness across the region.

Initially serving approximately 1,500 patients and projected to grow to more than 10,000, the Roanoke pharmacy provides comprehensive long-term care pharmacy services, including 24/7 pharmacist support, emergency STAT medication delivery, same-day IV services, and advanced technology that gives facility partners greater visibility into prescription status, deliveries, and secure communication with pharmacy teams.

"Our expansion into Virginia reflects our commitment to bringing high-quality, reliable pharmacy care closer to the seniors and care communities who depend on us," said Joel Zupnick, Founder of SpecialtyRx. "The new Roanoke pharmacy strengthens local support while creating a foundation for continued growth throughout Virginia and the surrounding region."

"Opening a regional pharmacy in Roanoke allows us to be closer to the providers and patients we serve every day," said Chesky Berkowitz, Executive Vice President of SpecialtyRx. "By establishing a local presence, we're able to deliver faster service, strengthen collaboration with our facility partners, and continue investing in the communities we serve."

SpecialtyRx's expansion into Roanoke represents a long-term investment in the region, creating new employment opportunities while strengthening access to high-quality pharmacy services for long-term care providers and the residents who rely on them.

To commemorate the opening, SpecialtyRx will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony on July 29, 2026, welcoming company leadership, local healthcare partners, community leaders, and elected officials, including the Mayor of Roanoke.

About SpecialtyRx

SpecialtyRx is the nation's largest privately owned long-term care pharmacy, serving skilled nursing facilities, assisted living communities, rehabilitation centers, and other healthcare organizations nationwide. The company supports more than 1,150 healthcare facilities and 350,000 patients annually through a network of 15 pharmacy locations across 18 states. SpecialtyRx combines advanced technology, clinical expertise, and personalized service to help providers improve medication management, maintain compliance, and enhance resident care. For more information, visit www.srxltc.com.

SOURCE SpecialtyRx