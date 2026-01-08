Joel Zupnick Opens New SpecialtyRX Pharmacy Location in Austin, Texas

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SpecialtyRx, a leading provider of pharmacy services, today announced the opening of its new pharmacy location in Austin, Texas, further expanding the company's presence in the state and strengthening its ability to serve patients and healthcare facilities across the region.

The Austin pharmacy spans approximately 5,000 square feet and is designed to support a growing network of care providers. From this location, the pharmacy currently serves 57 healthcare facilities and more than 3,500 patients, ensuring consistent and timely access to essential medications. The site employs over 60 team members, including pharmacists, technicians, and operational staff focused on delivering high-quality, patient-centered pharmaceutical care.

The new location enhances SpecialityRx's operational capacity and allows for greater scalability to meet increasing demand throughout Central Texas. By investing in expanded facilities and staffing, the company continues to reinforce its commitment to reliability, efficiency, and clinical excellence.

"The opening of our Austin pharmacy represents an important milestone in our continued growth," said co-founder Joel Zupnick. "This expansion enables us to better support our partner facilities while maintaining the high standards of service our patients expect."

About SpecialtyRX

SpecialtyRx is a leading long-term care pharmacy serving skilled nursing facilities, assisted living communities, and other healthcare providers. The company is committed to delivering reliable pharmaceutical services through advanced technology, clinical expertise, and a patient-centered approach.

