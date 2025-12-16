Specific Biologics Welcomes Accomplished Biotechnology Leader Dr. Richard Glickman to its Board of Directors

TORONTO, Dec. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - Specific Biologics Inc. ("Specific Biologics"), a precision in vivo genome editing company developing highly predictable, efficient and specific Dualase® genome editors to treat the untreatable, today announced the appointment of Dr. Richard Glickman to its Board of Directors.

Dr. Glickman is an accomplished biotechnology executive and serial entrepreneur, with a career spanning more than 30 years across drug development, corporate strategy and commercialization. He has founded or co-founded many notable biopharmaceutical organizations, including StressGen Biotechnologies, Aspreva Pharmaceuticals, and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals. He has led multiple companies from early scientific concept through clinical development, partnerships, commercialization and successful exits, including the US$915 million acquisition of Aspreva Pharmaceuticals.

Dr. Glickman has also served on the boards of numerous public and private biotechnology companies, including leadership roles as Chair of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, ESSA Pharma, enGene, and has held board positions at Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals and Cardiome / Correvio Pharma, amongst others, where he helped scale emerging biotechnology companies into globally competitive organizations. His longstanding work in patient advocacy and community health has also been recognized by groups such as the Lupus Foundation of America, and with numerous leadership honors including the Ernst and Young Entrepreneur of the Year, the Milt Wong Leadership Award and the Don Rix Lifetime Achievement Award.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Glickman to the Board at this pivotal stage for Specific Biologics," said Paul J. Hastings, Chair of the Board. "His experience building successful biotech companies, securing global partnerships, and guiding platform technologies toward clinical and commercial success will be invaluable as we advance Dualase® in vivo genome editing programs to patients in need."

Dr. Glickman added, "Specific Biologics is at the frontier of in vivo genome editing, with a differentiated platform capable of precise, efficient editing and applications across multiple high-need genetic diseases. I am particularly excited by the potential of Dualase® genome editors to provide a durable, gene-level benefit for patients with diseases such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), where meaningful disease-modifying therapeutic options remain urgently needed. I look forward to working closely with the Board and leadership team as the company prepares for the next phase of growth."

As part of this transition, Specific Biologics announced that Frédéric Lemaître Auger will be stepping down from the Board of Directors. Dr. Lemaître Auger has served the company since its early formation, contributing meaningfully to corporate strategy, financing initiatives, and governance.

"We thank Frédéric for his dedicated service and support," said Brent Stead, CEO of Specific Biologics. "His guidance has played an important role in shaping the company's foundation and positioning Specific Biologics for its next stage of expansion."

Specific Biologics continues to build a world-class leadership and governance team as it advances its pipeline of differentiated Dualase® therapeutics into the clinic, supported by strong in vivo proof-of-concept, a robust intellectual property estate and a research and development team that brings deep expertise in genome editing and drug development.

About Specific Biologics Inc.

Specific Biologics is a venture-backed biotechnology company developing Dualase®, an industry-leading genome editing platform for precise, efficient, and programmable in vivo genome editing, with an initial therapeutic focus on the precise collapse of pathogenic repeat expansions in neurodegenerative disease. Its unique two-site mechanism enables the seamless removal, repair, or insertion of both small and large DNA sequences, offering broad therapeutic potential, coupled with single AAV or all-RNA delivery. Dualase® achieves best-in-class accurate editing efficiency with undetectable off-target effects as demonstrated in preclinical cell and animal models at diverse targets and indications.

For more information, visit www.specificbiologics.com or follow Specific Biologics Inc. on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/specific-biologics

