Specific Waste Industries Celebrates Over 45 Years of Excellence in Medical Waste Disposal in Richmond, VA

RICHMOND, Va., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For over 45 years, Specific Waste Industries has been the trusted name for medical waste disposal in Richmond, VA. The company, regionally owned and operated, serves healthcare facilities across the area with personalized service plans, transparent pricing, and absolutely no hidden fees.

Medical waste disposal is tightly regulated in Virginia. The state's Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ), along with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the Department of Transportation (DOT), and OSHA, sets the standards that all healthcare facilities must follow. Non-compliance can result in compounding fines and serious legal liability. Taking this regulatory framework into account, Specific Waste Industries has spent more than four decades helping hospitals, dental offices, laboratories, veterinary clinics, and pharmacies stay fully compliant with those standards.

What separates Specific Waste Industries from larger national providers is its in-house treatment model. Medical waste is treated with high heat at the company's own licensed facility, rather than being sent to a third-party treatment site. This approach keeps costs competitive and gives clients a clear, straightforward invoice with no surprises. Clients can also choose their own pickup frequency, whether that is daily, weekly, bi-weekly, monthly, or on another schedule that fits their operations.

Beyond medical waste, Specific Waste Industries handles pathological waste, chemotherapy waste, pharmaceutical waste, and sharps disposal for Richmond-area facilities. Hazardous waste disposal and medical document shredding are also available. Each service plan is built around the specific needs of the facility, not a one-size-fits-all contract.

Healthcare providers in Richmond looking to learn more or request a quote can visit the company's website at www.specificwaste.com or call (866) 584-8168.

About Specific Waste Industries

Specific Waste Industries is dedicated to offering safe and compliant waste disposal solutions while ensuring customer satisfaction. With over 45 years of experience in the industry, the company provides comprehensive disposal services for medical, hazardous, and pharmaceutical waste. Based in Jeffersonville, Indiana, Specific Waste Industries serves healthcare facilities across the Midwest and South, handling every step of the process in accordance with regulatory guidelines.

Media Contact

Name: Angela Zanders

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (877) 425-2770

SOURCE Specific Waste Industries