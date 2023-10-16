SPECIFIED TECHNOLOGIES ADVANCES FIRESTOP INDUSTRY THROUGH NEW EDUCATIONAL & TRAINING PROGRAMS

News provided by

Specified Technologies, Inc.

16 Oct, 2023, 13:30 ET

SOMERVILLE, N.J., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Specified Technologies Inc. (STI), a leading firestop, smoke, and sound building products manufacturer, has announced the launch of their new e-learning platform, Firestop University. Firestop systems are not always easily recognizable in a building, but they are a crucial component of passive fire protection that impedes the spread of fire, smoke, and hot gasses during a fire event. Promoting life safety, they have focused on broadening their educational reach through their new web-based application.

Continue Reading
FIT Instructor John Zalepka during the hands-on portion of FIT 2.
FIT Instructor John Zalepka during the hands-on portion of FIT 2.

Specified Technologies' continuing education and Firestop Instructional Training (FIT) programs are designed to provide potentially life-saving firestop knowledge to building owners, contractors, architects/designers, inspectors, and many other diverse professionals with in-depth knowledge about firestopping systems, code comprehension, and compliance, installation techniques, among many other relevant topics. Live, instructor-led training classes are typically held at corporate headquarters in Somerville, NJ, and have also been held at partner testing agencies, including UL Solutions and Intertek.

The new Firestop University provides users with modern and user-friendly training modules that cover various aspects of firestop systems, including through-penetrations, data communication applications, and construction joints and perimeter fire containment. Professionals can conveniently access Firestop University by registering for a free account on Access STI. Both live and virtual training offer company-issued certificates along with continuing education credits with various organizations and regulatory bodies such as AIA, ICC, and BICSI.

"Properly installed firestop systems are significant to the overall life-safety of a building. Firestop education and training are critical due to building designs becoming increasingly sophisticated and construction materials constantly evolving. STI is a leader in the industry in equipping architects, engineers, contractors, and building professionals with the expertise needed to make informed decisions via in-person training seminars, webinars, and on Firestop University," says John Zalepka, Senior Manager, Engagement & Programs and FIT 2 Instructor.

About Specified Technologies:

Specified Technologies promotes life and building safety through the development of innovative fire protection systems and accompanying digital tools that help stop the spread of fire, smoke, and hot gasses. Since firestopping is our only business, we concentrate all our resources on providing the highest quality, fully tested, innovative firestopping solutions. Firestop University is exclusively intended for the education and development of our employees and partners. All content, courses, and resources provided herein are designed to enhance the knowledge, skills, and competencies of our internal team members and affiliated partners.

Media Contact: Jess Bern, jbern@stifirestop.com

SOURCE Specified Technologies, Inc.

Also from this source

SPECIFIED TECHNOLOGIES INC. ANNOUNCES UPDATES TO HIGHLY POPULAR FIRESTOPPING WALL CONSTRUCTION MATERIAL

SPECIFIED TECHNOLOGIES INC. ANNOUNCES UPDATES TO HIGHLY POPULAR FIRESTOPPING WALL CONSTRUCTION MATERIAL

Specified Technologies Inc. (STI), a leading firestop, smoke, and sound building products manufacturer, has announced the release of the all-new TTG...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Construction & Building

Image1

Education

Image1

Electronic Components

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.