Specifio Secures First Patent Covering Patent Auto-Drafting Technology

MARINA DEL REY, Calif., Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The patent document automation company Specifio today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued the company a patent covering their auto-drafting technology.

Specifio's newly issued patent is U.S. Pat. No. 10,417,341 and is entitled "Systems and Methods for Using Machine Learning and Rules-Based Algorithms to Create a Patent Specification Based on Human-Provided Patent Claims Such That the Patent Specification Is Created Without Human Intervention."

"This patent makes claims in connection with our technology that allows a few attorney-written pages about an invention, i.e., the claims, to be converted into a first-draft patent application," says Ian Schick , Specifio's Co-Founder and CEO. "This is the first patent to issue of our over thirty patent applications filed in the US and abroad, which further confirms Specifio's leadership in developing patent document automation technologies," he said.

Kevin Knight , Specifio's Co-Founder and Chief Scientist, added that "the patent being issued is great validation of the originality of our technical approach to creating this productivity enhancing tool for patent attorneys." Interestingly, the patent itself was auto-generated using Specifio's tech making it "autobiographical" in a sense.

Specifio's new patent covers aspects of the core technology in the company's fully-automated service for generating first-draft patent application documents. To achieve this, the patent describes using a technical solution for automatically converting "patentese" into auto-generated prose. The patent describes patentese as language having "text structure and legal jargon commonly used in patent claims." The prose, once generated, along with other content, is then used to automatically construct the draft patent application document.

Specifio's service is deployed in dozens of law firms and corporate patent departments in the US, Canada, and Europe, including several of the world's most prominent. Demand for technical solutions to augment patent attorneys' work is growing rapidly as the number of new patents filed per active practitioner steadily rises, and as quality control and budget pressure from corporate patent owners continues to intensify.

Specifio super-charges leading patent practices by providing a fully-automated service for generating first-draft patent applications that emulate their patent-attorney users' own past work product as well as an automatic patent proofreader, BluePencil, which is a free add-in for Microsoft Word. For more information, or to schedule a demo, interested parties should email info@specif.io or visit our website at https://specif.io .

