Specimen Validity Testing Market - Global Forecast to 2023

The "Specimen Validity Testing Market by Product (Reagent, Controls, Assay Kits, Disposables), Type (Laboratory, POC Testing), End User (Workplace, Drug Screening, Pain Management, Drug Rehabilitation Centers) - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global specimen validity testing market is projected to reach USD 1.49 Billion by 2023 from USD 1.10 Billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 6.3%.
The growth of the specimen validity testing market is primarily driven by the growth in drug screening market and increase in workplace drug testing.
The report segments the global specimen validity testing market by product and service, type, end user, and region.
The specimen validity testing market is broadly segmented into products and services. The services segment is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The high growth in this segment is attributed to the implementation of workplace drug testing in several countries, increase in the number of drug screening tests, and growing number of drug screening laboratories across the globe.
Based on product, the specimen validity testing market is categorized into reagents, calibrators, & controls; assay kits; and disposables. In 2018, the reagents, calibrators, and controls segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market, owing to the repeated purchase of these products.
The global specimen validity testing market by type is segmented into laboratory testing and rapid/POC testing. In 2018, the laboratory testing segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market. However, the rapid/POC testing segment is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. The high growth of the rapid/POC testing segment can be attributed benefits such as instant results, ability to detect multiple drugs at once, and the recurrent & repetitive usage of rapid/POC drug testing products.
Based on end user, the specimen validity testing market is segmented into workplaces, drug screening laboratories, criminal justice and law enforcement agencies, pain management centers, drug rehabilitation centers, and other end users. In 2018, the workplaces segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market. The growth in this segment can be attributed to the increasing incidence of substance abuse in the workplace and the growing number of organizations that have made regular drug screening mandatory.
