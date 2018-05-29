Specimen Validity Testing Market - Global Forecast to 2023

The global specimen validity testing market is projected to reach USD 1.49 Billion by 2023 from USD 1.10 Billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 6.3%.

The growth of the specimen validity testing market is primarily driven by the growth in drug screening market and increase in workplace drug testing.

The report segments the global specimen validity testing market by product and service, type, end user, and region.

The specimen validity testing market is broadly segmented into products and services. The services segment is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The high growth in this segment is attributed to the implementation of workplace drug testing in several countries, increase in the number of drug screening tests, and growing number of drug screening laboratories across the globe.

Based on product, the specimen validity testing market is categorized into reagents, calibrators, & controls; assay kits; and disposables. In 2018, the reagents, calibrators, and controls segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market, owing to the repeated purchase of these products.

The global specimen validity testing market by type is segmented into laboratory testing and rapid/POC testing. In 2018, the laboratory testing segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market. However, the rapid/POC testing segment is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. The high growth of the rapid/POC testing segment can be attributed benefits such as instant results, ability to detect multiple drugs at once, and the recurrent & repetitive usage of rapid/POC drug testing products.

Based on end user, the specimen validity testing market is segmented into workplaces, drug screening laboratories, criminal justice and law enforcement agencies, pain management centers, drug rehabilitation centers, and other end users. In 2018, the workplaces segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market. The growth in this segment can be attributed to the increasing incidence of substance abuse in the workplace and the growing number of organizations that have made regular drug screening mandatory.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Specimen Validity Testing Market Overview

4.2 Specimen Validity Testing Market, By Type (2018 vs 2023)

4.3 Specimen Validity Testing Products Market, By Type (2018 vs 2023)

4.4 Geographic Analysis: European Specimen Validity Testing Market, By End User and Region (2018)

4.5 Geographic Snapshot: Specimen Validity Testing Market (2018-2023)



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growth in the Drug Screening Market

5.2.1.2 Increase in Workplace Drug Testing

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Emergence of Alternative Drug Screening Tests

5.2.3 Market Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Rapid/Point-Of-Care Specimen Validity Testing

5.2.4 Market Trends

5.2.4.1 Market Consolidation

5.2.4.2 Regulatory Approvals for Rapid Testing Products



6 Specimen Validity Testing Market, By Product & Service

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Products

6.2.1 Reagents, Calibrators, and Controls

6.2.2 Assay Kits

6.2.3 Disposables

6.3 Services



7 Specimen Validity Testing Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Laboratory Testing

7.3 Rapid/PoC Testing



8 Specimen Validity Testing Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Workplaces

8.3 Drug Screening Laboratories

8.4 Criminal Justice and Law Enforcement Agencies

8.5 Pain Management Centers

8.6 Drug Rehabilitation Centers

8.7 Other End Users



9 Specimen Validity Testing Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 France

9.3.3 UK

9.3.4 Rest of Europe (RoE)

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.5 Rest of the World (RoW)



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Market Ranking Analysis, By Key Player

10.3 Competitive Scenario

10.3.1 Product Launches and Approvals

10.3.2 Acquisitions

10.3.3 Partnership, Agreements, and Collaboration

10.3.4 Expansions



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Alere (Subsidiary of Abbott Laboratories)

11.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific

11.3 LabCorp

11.4 Quest Diagnostics

11.5 American Bio Medica Corporation (ABMC)

11.6 Sciteck

11.7 Premier Biotech

11.8 Alfa Scientific Designs

11.9 ACM Global Laboratories

11.10 Express Diagnostic International

11.11 Clinical Reference Laboratory



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/pm6bl4/specimen_validity?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/specimen-validity-testing-market---global-forecast-to-2023-300655731.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

