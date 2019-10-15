Speck Announces Cases with Microban® Antimicrobial Technology For Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL

Microban has been setting the standard for antimicrobial technologies for 35 years, working with leading brands around the world and inspiring consumers to worry less and live more. With Microban integrated into the cases, Speck users have lifetime product protection against stain and odor-causing bacteria. It gives consumers peace of mind that their phone case is cleaner beyond what is visible to the naked eye by targeting the invisible microbes that contaminate surfaces.

Speck is also making a commitment to consumers that Presidio Stay Clear is guaranteed to stay clear for the lifetime of your device. Presidio Stay Clear is made with a proprietary coating that provides a superior level of protection against yellowing and discoloration. Not only does it resist discoloration from the sun's UV rays, but also oils that are in makeup, lotions and substances that cases often come into contact with. Each Presidio Stay Clear case is backed with a lifetime warranty, and is guaranteed to stay clear.

Speck's complete lineup of cases for Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL includes:

Presidio Pro ($39.95) -- A soft-touch finish provides an enhanced look and feel.

Presidio Grip ($39.95) -- Raised rubber ridges provide a confidence-boosting grip, designed for better gaming, texting, and photography.

Presidio Stay Clear ($39.95) -- Features an innovative coating that resists UV-yellowing and discoloration caused by lotions and other oils.

Speck is proud to be a Made for Google partner and offer cases that have been certified to meet Google's compatibility standards. Speck cases for Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL are available now starting at $39.95 at SpeckProducts.com .

Speck creates award-winning cases designed to make an impact—and take one. Since 2001, we've been making distinctive products for the world's top smartphones, tablets and laptops. We deliver a balance of artful design and drop-tested protection, for a difference you can see and feel. Our roots are in the heart of Silicon Valley, at the intersection of design and technology, inspiring us to craft masterfully-engineered products. We believe that excellence is in the details, so our cases go beyond superior protection with beautiful design, sleek lines, and purposeful features. We create cases that enable you to go more places and enjoy more from your mobile devices. Get to know us at speckproducts.com.

