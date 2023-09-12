Speck Announces New Line of Cases and Accessories for iPhone 15 with ClickLock No-Slip Interlock Technology

News provided by

Speck Products

12 Sep, 2023, 16:36 ET

SAN MATEO, Calif., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Speck announced that 169 new cases in 17 different designs and 20 colors are now available for all four models of the Apple® iPhone® 15. Of these, 57 incorporate Speck's patent pending ClickLock no-slip interlock that all but eliminates accidental separation from three new ClickLock add-on MagSafe® accessories—the Car Vent Mount, Wallet, and StandyGrip—which were announced three weeks ago. All 169 cases are now available online and at major retail locations for the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Continue Reading

SPECK CASES FOR IPHONE 15:

Speck is introducing three major variations of cases for iPhone 15: 'Standard' (non-MagSafe), 'Built for MagSafe' (without ClickLock), and 'ClickLock for MagSafe' with No-Slip Interlock across these models to total 17 different designs:

"Last year we started looking at ways to fundamentally improve the user experience of using an iPhone," said Bryan Hynecek, Chief Design Officer of Speck Products, "After extensively using MagSafe magnetic mounts and accessories we knew there had to be a way to make the bond more robust."                                           

SPECK COMPANION ACCESSORIES WITH CLICKLOCK NO-SLIP INTERLOCK:
The ClickLock accessories create a highly secure magnetic and mechanical bond when used with ClickLock cases for iPhone 15 to prevent accidental separation. They also form an excellent magnetic-only bond when used with any iPhone or non-ClickLock case from iPhone 12 or newer. The three accessories are:

  • CAR VENT MOUNT for MagSafe with ClickLock ($39.95 MSRP): This low profile, ultra-secure auto dashboard vent clamp mount for iPhone features a 360 degree adjustable locking ball-joint, built-in charge cable routing, and ClickLock no-slip interlock that prevents the phone from dropping after hitting a pothole or speed bump.
  • WALLET for MagSafe with ClickLock ($29.95 MSRP): Speck's add-on Wallet securely holds one to three credit, debit, or ID cards, comes in 4 colors, and won't fall off when inserting or removing from even the skinniest jeans when used with a ClickLock iPhone case.
  • STANDYGRIP™ For MagSafe with ClickLock ($29.95 MSRP): This essential combo viewing stand & finger grip add-on for iPhone makes handheld or hands free video viewing a breeze no matter where you are, even for people with small hands and large phones.

Speck ClickLock cases and accessories can be found at Best Buy and Verizon stores, and online at BestBuy.com, Verizon.com, and SpeckProducts.com.

ABOUT SPECK – Since 2001, Speck has been inventing award-winning products designed to help people discover the magic in their tech devices. Each Speck accessory is created to make the devices they're designed for be more fun to use and useful to own. We're located in Silicon Valley where big ideas are transformed into life-enhancing products and experiences every day. Our community and environment inspire us to "Elevate Your Tech" in the products we design, and in everything we do.

Note: Speculative Product Design, LLC is neither affiliated with nor sponsored by Apple, Inc.

SOURCE Speck Products

Also from this source

Speck Launches Five Major Innovations to Improve Usability of Apple iPhone, iPad, and AirTag

Speck Announces Innovative New Line of 'Made for Google' Accessories for Pixel Tablet and Pixel Fold

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.