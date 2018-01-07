Speck Announces Presidio MOUNT In Partnership With Scosche®

Traditionally, magnetic phone mounts require the user to adhere metal plates to their phone, install the plates between their phone and case or apply the plate directly to the back of their case. Presidio MOUNT offers a welcome alternative with two steel plates strategically positioned and embedded between the case's two layers of protection. This eliminates the need for the user to install metal plates and ensures the phone is securely mounted. Because they are embedded, the metal plates aren't visible and won't blemish the device, and they are pre-installed at the optimal position to prevent wireless charging interference.

Presidio MOUNT offers two-layer protection to prevent damage from everyday drops, up to 10 feet. The inner layer is made of IMPACTIUM™, a dynamic rubber that absorbs and disperses shock on impact. The IMPACTIUM rubber is formed into ridges on the inside perimeter of the case to create the IMPACTUM Shock Barrier. When dropped, these ridges compress on impact to absorb and disperse shock, delivering superior protection. The exterior of Presidio MOUNT is a polycarbonate shell that also disperses shock to protect the phone.

Presidio MOUNT works with Scosche's magnetic, cradle-free MagicMount family of mounts, which securely hold your device while driving, working at your desk, or anywhere else you need a hands-free experience.

Presidio MOUNT is made to fit iPhone X, iPhone 8/7/6s/6 and iPhone 8 Plus/7 Plus/6s Plus/6 Plus and is compatible with all Scosche MagicMount systems. It will be available in February 2018. Presidio MOUNT costs $44.95 for the iPhone 8 and iPhone X, and $49.95 for iPhone 8 Plus on speckproducts.com.

Presidio MOUNT will be on display at CES Unveiled, Pepcom and in the Scosche booth #31116 in the LVCC South Hall 3.

About Speck

Speck creates award-winning cases designed to make an impact—and take one. Since 2001, we've been making distinctive products for the world's top smartphones, tablets, laptops, watches, and backpacks. We deliver a balance of artful design and military–grade protection, for a difference you can see and feel. Our roots are in the heart of Silicon Valley, at the intersection of design and technology, inspiring us to craft masterfully engineered products. We believe that excellence is in the details, which is why we create cases that enable you to go more places and enjoy more from your mobile devices. Get to know us at speckproducts.com or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and Pinterest.

About SCOSCHE

Founded in 1980, SCOSCHE Industries is an award-winning innovator of consumer technology, powersports and car audio products - committed to delivering superior quality, exceptional value and unmatched customer service. The designers and engineers at SCOSCHE develop products that reflect a rich heritage in audio and mobile technologies. SCOSCHE finds inspiration in the California lifestyle, culture, music and people. These influences can be seen in the accessories and products that are now in the hands, homes, offices and vehicles of people in over 50 countries. With hundreds of patents/trademarks and countless industry awards received, it is easy to see why SCOSCHE is consistently at the forefront of technology and innovation. Follow @SCOSCHE on Twitter, Facebook, GOOGLE+, Instagram, Pinterest and LinkedIn for the latest news on all of the company's award-winning consumer tech and car audio products and accessories. And check out the SCOSCHE® Blog for informative articles on emerging technologies.

