Speck Launches Cases for Samsung Galaxy S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra 5G with Microban Antimicrobial Product Protection

Integrated in all Speck cases for the Samsung Galaxy S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra 5G is Microban® product protection. Microban International is the global leader in antimicrobial technology and provides Speck users product protection against stain and odor-causing bacteria on case surfaces. By targeting the invisible microbes that contaminate surfaces, consumers can always have peace of mind knowing their phone case is cleaner beyond what is visible to the naked eye. Working continuously, Microban technology has been proven effective against a broad spectrum of bacteria to fight growth 24/7.

Speck's Presidio2 Grip is built with Presidio2 Armor Cloud technology, a breakthrough in device protection that uses individual air capsules to resist damage upon impact. At impact, the air capsules flex and suspend the device on a cushion of air, like an airbag.

Presidio Perfect-Clear provides brilliant clarity to show off the majestic colors of the Samsung Galaxy S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra 5G. Without compromising on protection, Presidio Perfect-Clear has 13-foot drop protection and an innovative crystal-clear coating guaranteed to resist yellowing and discoloration over time.

Speck's complete line of cases for the Samsung Galaxy S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra 5G includes:

Presidio2 Grip ($44.95) -- No-slip grips that last longer and provide even more grip for texting and photography.

-- No-slip grips that last longer and provide even more grip for texting and photography. Presidio Perfect-Clear ($39.95) -- Prevents discoloration and anti-yellowing to keep the case looking perfectly clear.

-- Prevents discoloration and anti-yellowing to keep the case looking perfectly clear. Presidio Perfect-Clear Ombre ($44.95) -- Fashionable clear case with bold, fade-resistant ombre designs.

-- Fashionable clear case with bold, fade-resistant ombre designs. Presidio Perfect-Mist ($44.95) -- New, luxuriously soft-touch matte finish with a semi-transparent back for a more enhanced look and added scratch resistance.

Speck cases for the Samsung Galaxy S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra 5G are available now on www.speckproducts.com .

About Speck

Speck is more than a product company: we're a community pursuing a future of possibility. Since 2001, Speck has been creating award-winning products ranging from phone cases to accessories to soft goods that integrate seamlessly into your lifestyle. Designed to go with you wherever the road leads, each product is deliberately created to make an impact—and take one. Whether you're working, playing, or exploring, we're meeting you at each juncture with thoughtful design and innovative technology that helps you squeeze the most out of every moment for a Life, Better Lived. Our roots are in the heart of Silicon Valley, a place where big ideas are transformed into great products. Our community inspires us to craft masterfully engineered items that enhance every single day. We believe in demanding more from life, which means focusing on the details so that you can protect what matters to you.

Find out how Speck helps you connect with what's important. For a Life, Better Lived. Get to know us at SpeckProducts.com.

