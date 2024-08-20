Speck Products Expands Audio Product Line With First-Ever Gemtones™️ Infinity Speaker Series

The award-winning tech accessories company launches first portable bluetooth speaker to diversify its lifestyle offering

SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Speck expands its audio range with the launch of its Gemtones™️ Infinity Speaker , marking the brand's second audio product line since the release of its Gemtones™️ Earbuds range. Entering into the portable Bluetooth party speaker category, the Gemtones™️ Infinity Speaker brings a fresh alternative to a market filled with generic black speakers, offering both distinctive style and personality. The new speaker series stands out with its clean design, modern finishes and seamlessly integrates into any space, enhancing the room's aesthetic. Whether hosting the party of the year or enjoying a quiet moment, the Gemtones™️ Infinity Speaker is always ready.

With its sleek design, the Gemtones™️ Infinity Speaker adds a touch of sophistication to any bookshelf or coffee table. Ideal as the centerpiece of any festivity, event, or even for solo listening, it offers six vibrant light show settings that sync to the beat of your music. Effortlessly portable, its lightweight build and convenient leatherette strap make it easy to take anywhere the party goes.

The Speck Infinity Speaker range consists of three portable sizes:

Gemtones™️ Infinity Mini ($79.99) – The Infinity Mini provides up to 21-hours of playtime, at a smaller size (7 inch), making it perfect for easy transport and on-the-go beats.

– The Infinity Mini provides up to 21-hours of playtime, at a smaller size (7 inch), making it perfect for easy transport and on-the-go beats. Gemtones™️ Infinity Mid ($99.99) – The Infinity Mid increases to up to 24-hours of playtime at a medium size (9 inch) for those looking to entertain a larger space.

– The Infinity Mid increases to up to 24-hours of playtime at a medium size (9 inch) for those looking to entertain a larger space. Gemtones™️ Infinity Max ($129.99) – The Infinity Max is the largest speaker option (11 inch), with a 15-hours of playtime to cover the largest entertainment space.

– The Infinity Max is the largest speaker option (11 inch), with a 15-hours of playtime to cover the largest entertainment space. Each speaker includes a one-year warranty.

Clever Design Meets Performance

Expertly crafted to blend function and flair, the Gemtones™️ Infinity Speaker stands out as a statement piece in any home. Its vibrant Infinity Mirror Light Show settings instantly infuses energy into any room, achieving the perfect balance of style and entertainment. Equipped with high-quality audio technology, users can switch between four customizable equalization modes for a tailored sound experience. At 100% volume, this speaker can fill a massive space, capable of covering over 3,000 (Mini) to 5,000 (Max) square feet. The Wireless Pairing mode allows users to connect up to 50 speakers for a powerful surround sound experience, while the Speck Gemtones™️ App makes it easy to control the party atmosphere.

Trustworthy Family of Products

On the heels of the launch of the Gemtones™️ Earbuds in Fall of 2023, the Gemtones™️ Infinity Speaker is the latest innovation to be welcomed to the Speck family. Since 2001, Speck has been providing award-winning innovations in the mobile phone and tech accessories market with a consistent dedication to quality-driven and dependable products. The Gemtones™️ Infinity Speaker is the latest edition to Speck's extensive list of innovations – joining a group of dozens of other patented products that have delivered quality, design-led tech and accessories for over two decades.

For more information or purchase directly, please visit speckproducts.com.

About Speck:

Speck Products is the OG of the mobile accessories category. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in San Mateo, California, Speck has gained recognition for its innovative and stylish cases that offer both protection and personalization for consumers' devices. Speck's cases are known for their durability, impact resistance, and slim profiles. Speck continues to innovate with its premium audio product offerings.

SOURCE Speck