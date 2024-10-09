Specright Launches SpecGPT and SpecIDP, Bringing AI to Specification Management

New AI capabilities will allow supply chain professionals in packaging, product development, and more to interact with and interpret critical specification data and take quick action

TUSTIN, Calif., Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Specright today announced new AI features within its Specification Data Management platform, including a chatbot and intelligent document processing, transforming how supply chain professionals digitize and interact with critical product and packaging data.

"Artificial intelligence is transforming the way people all over the world search, learn and make decisions. We're excited to bring these capabilities to the Specright platform so supply chain professionals can digitize, analyze and take quick action on their specification data," said Matthew Wright, Specright founder & CEO.

SpecGPT: AI-Powered Conversational Search

SpecGPT is Specright's new AI-powered chatbot. Powered by ChatGPT, the tool enables "conversational" search capabilities within the Specright platform, similar to interactions with OpenAI's ChatGPT or Google's Gemini. SpecGPT is now available in beta for customers on the latest version of Specright.

Key benefits of SpecGPT include:

SpecIDP Automates Data Digitization

SpecIDP allows Specright users to leverage the power of intelligent document processing to automate data digitization and ingestion within the Specright platform. Now, users can instantly digitize packaging, product, ingredient and formula specifications. In addition to one-time digitization, users can set up ongoing digitization and ingestion for spec-related data like certificates of analysis (COAs) and any other document type.

"When we talk to companies, the biggest concern we hear is often around how they will get all their critical data into the Specright platform. After all, most specs are managed in spreadsheets and static documents that live outside of ERP and PLM systems," said Ayman Shourky, Specright's Chief Technology Officer. "The introduction of SpecIDP alleviates that concern by providing instant digitization so that companies can get back to what they do best - making great products."

This self-service feature allows users to decide exactly which data points to retrieve from any document, leveraging the capabilities of large-scale generative AI models. Ingesting specification and other data is now easier, faster and automated.

Key benefits of SpecIDP include:

"Having partnered with Specright for more than five years, it's amazing to see the growth and expansion of their SDM platform," said Andrew Kesler, Director of Food Safety Systems at Taylor Farms. "As a leader in fresh salads and prepared foods, we aim to keep up with consumer and industry demands quickly, and technology like Specright keeps us at the forefront of innovation and food safety management. We can't wait to leverage these tools and ones we haven't even seen yet in the future."

These new AI features are set to transform the way users interact with Specright, making it smarter, faster and more user-friendly.

"Our mission has always been to help people and companies make amazing, sustainable things," Wright added. "Having worked in the packaging industry for almost 30 years, I know how transformative these tools are going to be for our customers and can't wait to see what they'll do with them."

To learn more about SpecGPT and SpecIDP, visit https://specright.com/product-videos/product-release-27-0.

