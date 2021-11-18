Spectacle Announces The Release Of The Gen Zine

This in-depth ethnographic research report looks at Gen Z's powerful cultural impact — and what it means for brands. Tweet this

The research revealed fascinating insights from Gen Z themselves—from topics like fluid self-identity, to changing definitions of wellness, to the unpredictable future of education and the workplace—and illuminated critical implications for business leaders that want to capture this demographic.

"As Cultural Meteorologists, we took on a passion project to better understand the tastemakers of the future—Gen Z," said Michael Filippi, Founder & CEO of Spectacle. We're thrilled to share the outputs of this two-year study, helping business leaders authentically connect with the generation that will shape the next decade of culture."

The 86-page report deep-dives into subjects such as:

How outspoken Gen Z is ushering in the death of taboo topics, like sexuality and mental health—with 64% of Gen Z agreeing that therapy will be commonplace by 2030

Why TikTok and Billie Eilish are the quintessential embodiments of the Gen Z ethos

are the quintessential embodiments of the Gen Z ethos The changing value exchange between work and money; education and worth; providing context to the recent VICE report on work and education that found 98% of Gen Z respondents feel shortchanged by their education

To download the free report, visit: spectaclestrategy.com/genzine

About Spectacle

Spectacle is the agency for change agents. Offering a range of brand-building services, Spectacle helps purpose-led, profit-enabled companies reach their full growth potential. Founded in 2017, Spectacle has landed an impressive client roster, ranging from fast-growing startups like Fifth Season and CoPilot to Fortune 100s. Their team of strategists and designers leverage visionary insights and creative expression to help brands grow smarter and faster. They have offices in Austin, TX and Denver, CO.

