Spectacular Marketing Startup Defies the Odds, Secures Major Whale Investors - Digital Artistry Redefines Marketing as Interconnected, Synergistic Process

'A perfect painting is crafted by placing one pigment at a time, and that same essential process is also true for digital art. We just happen to have a team of masters behind our brush…'

NEW YORK, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Artistry announced it was going through a full rebranding after what has been a tremendous year for this new startup, with a major buyout marking the confidence that private investors have in the digital marketing enterprise. Digital Artistry started just a few years ago with peak growth right before the pandemic, but rather than folding and going under like so many other businesses at the time, Digital Artistry thrived. And now, the company walks an exciting and magical line between art and hard data, becoming one of the fastest growing startups in the New Jersey area.

Aki Stein Digital Artistry - New Jersey Office

Led by young entrepreneur Aki Stein, Digital Artistry has over two dozen employees as part of its dedicated full-service marketing team, helping elevate the brands of multiple nine-figure companies. Stein recently discussed some highlights from the ongoing success story, pointing out his company's unique approach:

"We started off with six employees in the beginning, and it was crazy during the pandemic because everything was falling apart for so many people. I lived in two worlds at the time: a first responder, seeing all those terrible medical emergencies while also running a new marketing business. I was approached to help a group of serial entrepreneurs with various initiatives related to the ongoing pandemic – help them with their marketing. There was a fantastic synergy between my partners and me. They saw our vision and dedication. They saw our product. And that's where we are today."

"In many ways we were lucky then, but I also know that luck seeks out talent – luck knows where to spend its energy. And since the end of the pandemic, we've been hard at work scaling up from smaller campaigns, expanding our teams and internal processes, and of course, recruiting the best talent. Right now, we're going through a major rebranding to reflect this growth because I want to showcase our company's central strategy – the same strategy that got us noticed. It is what motivates us, propels us, and continues to guide our core approach."

"We are not deposit chasers, that is not our priority. You can get someone to make you a website; you can get someone to manage your digital marketing; you can find someone to create some content and even monitor your social media accounts. But finding a company that weaves all this together with an overarching goal, while delivering a fantastic ROI during a long-term relationship that evolves with the company's needs – that's a rarity. And that's who we are."

"Over the coming months we will be working on multiple new products that will help support SMBs as well, while also showcasing the teams behind our work. Specifically, we want to give SMBs the same power of big-scale marketing approaches, with a major marketing team, all without the need for a multimillion-dollar budget. For now, though, we just want new businesses to get to know us, see who we are, and see what we do. We are inspiration in action – digital marketing artists. Keep an eye out. You're already starting to see our work everywhere!"

