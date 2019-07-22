Spectacular Solar announces appointment of CFO Antonio Perez

RAHWAY, N.J., July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectacular Solar, Inc. (OTCPK:SPSO) today announced that Antonio Perez has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer. His role will encompass financial oversight as well as input into business strategy and business process management.

Perez served previously as Financial Controller and Director at Stressbar Systems International LLC and prior to that as Chief Operating Officer at World T.V. Entertainment. This background reflects his expertise in marketing, management, and operations as well as accounting and finance, with a focus on meeting the growth objectives of entrepreneurial companies in a variety of technology-related sectors.

He completed two years of study in engineering before making the transition to undergraduate and graduate studies in finance and business administration. This training helps him to present technology companies' stories in terms of their finances as well as their capacity for innovation and service to social or environmental goals.

"In 2018, Spectacular Solar achieved a gross profit of $5,860,882, up 20% from 2017," said CEO Doug Heck. "Having reached that point of financial maturity, I determined that it was time to expand the executive team with an eye towards optimizing our capacity for continued growth. Antonio has a strong record of achievement as a member of leadership teams that have successfully navigated expansion through a combination of organic growth and merger and acquisition activities. This gives him precisely the skills we need from a CFO who can help this company develop and pursue its strategic roadmap for growth."

"My interest in business has always extended beyond financial management to a company's mission, the thought process behind it, and what it will take to hit its performance targets," Perez said. "I was immediately impressed with Doug's vision and the energy he brings to making that vision a reality. I look forward to working with him and the rest of our staff to augment the existing strengths of Spectacular Solar's leadership team and talent overall and to pursuing the many opportunities that are presenting themselves in this dynamic industry."

For more information, visit our website: http://www.spectacularsolar.com

Twitter: @SPECTACULARSOL1

Wyndham Hotel Project Video:

https://youtu.be/BPLKjgdFaOw

About Spectacular Solar, Inc.: Spectacular Solar is a diversified company involved in solar system installations, investment fund management, and roofing contracting through its subsidiaries. DC Solar Integrators designs and installs state-of-the-art solar conversions for home and business owners. Star Power Services is a bonded and licensed roofing contracting company with expertise in new roof installation, repairs, and maintenance. The Solar Energy Investors Fund contributes to the ongoing insurance expenses directly associated with installation of solar systems. In return, the fund receives a share of tax benefits and ongoing revenue generated from electricity sales.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements that relate to future events or performance. These statements reflect the company's current expectations and are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The company doesn't undertake to update or revise these forward-looking statements, even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results, expressed or implied, in this or other company statements will not be realized. Readers are cautioned that these statements involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company's control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, the acceptance of our products, lack of revenue growth, failure to realize profitability, inability to raise capital and market conditions that negatively affect the market price of our common stock. The Company disclaims any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Spectacular Solar, Inc.

