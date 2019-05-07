Spectacular Solar Finalizes $2.25M Contract

RAHWAY, N.J., May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectacular Solar, Inc. (a Nevada Corporation) (OTCPK:SPSO) is pleased to announce that the company has signed Custom Truck One Source to a contract for a solar installation project that will exceed $2.25 million.

The project will be completed in three separate stages. The $400,000 first stage is in the hands of Spectacular Solar's engineers, who are tasked with designing a solar system for Custom Truck's 30,000 square-foot office which will harness 138kw of solar power.

"This is a great project for Spectacular Solar on a number of levels," said Doug Heck, CEO of Spectacular Solar. "This started out as an office only venture but their garage was subsequently added and then we came up with a plan for an industrial park. Custom Truck One Source is going to see amazing benefits from this installation."

Custom Truck One Source is a national company but the location where the project will be completed is in Cinnaminson, NJ. The company is a pioneer in heavy equipment solutions and is the first true single-sourced provider of specialized trucks.

"Every contract is important to us as each one adds a different aspect to our portfolio of work," Heck said. "Our products will continue to sell themselves as new clients will not only see post-installation benefits but they will be the recipients of second to none service, from the design stage through post-installation monitoring."

Heck is excited about the start to 2019 and has projects in place that will be released in the coming weeks.

"Our successes in 2019 will clearly be noticeable in the soon to be announced contracts and in the first quarter financials, which will be later this week," Heck added. "Star Power Services, one of our subsidiaries, will have a huge lead role in at least two of these new deals."

About Spectacular Solar, Inc.: Spectacular Solar is a diversified company involved in solar system installations, investment fund management and roofing contracting through its subsidiaries. DC Solar Integrators designs and installs state-of-the-art solar conversions for home and business owners. Star Power Services is a bonded and licensed roofing contracting company with expertise in new roof installation, repairs and maintenance. The Solar Energy Investors Fund contributes to the ongoing insurance expenses directly associated with installation of solar systems. In return, the fund receives a share of tax benefits and ongoing revenue generated from electricity sales.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements that relate to future events or performance. These statements reflect the company's current expectations and are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The company doesn't undertake to update or revise these forward-looking statements, even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied in this or other company statements will not be realized. Readers are cautioned that these statements involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company's control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, the acceptance of our products, lack of revenue growth, failure to realize profitability, inability to raise capital and market conditions that negatively affect the market price of our common stock. The Company disclaims any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements.

