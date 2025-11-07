Spectatr.ai Partners with ANOC, ISSA to Power Real-Time Highlights for Islamic Solidarity Games

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectatr.ai , a Sequoia-backed innovator in AI-powered sports technology, is partnering with the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) and the Islamic Solidarity Sports Association (ISSA) to deliver real-time highlight clips during the Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The Games will take place from Nov. 7-21.

Spectatr.ai | ANOC

This collaboration aligns with the wider digital content partnership between ANOC and ISSA and will transform how the Games are experienced globally — bringing high-quality, real-time match, moment and daily highlights from more than 20 sports over 15 days to fans worldwide. This announcement follows news of the strategic partnership between Spectatr.ai and Triple B Media to empower sports organizations around the globe to improve the sports fan experience through the power of artificial intelligence.

Earlier this year, ANOC and ISSA signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance the global visibility of the Islamic Solidarity Games, which will bring together more than 3,500 athletes from 57 National Olympic Committees. Under the MoU, ANOC will broadcast the Games live via ANOC.tv, produce digital content through the ANOC.tv studio, and distribute highlights worldwide through the ANOC Digital Content Hub. Spectatr.ai's technology will serve as the AI backbone of this initiative, ensuring every defining moment from decisive goals to emotional victories is captured and shared within seconds.

"Our collaboration with ANOC brings AI-powered storytelling to one of the world's most unifying sporting events," says Richa Singh, Co-Founder of Spectatr.ai. "We are honored to support Riyadh 2025 by showcasing every story, emotion and achievement as it happens — reaching fans everywhere in real time."

Spectatr.ai will deploy its proprietary PULSE engine, an on-cloud, low-latency highlights system that identifies key moments such as goals, finishes, podiums and record-breaking performances. These clips will be enriched with metadata and instantly distributed to ANOC, ISSA and global partners. The system will generate both broadcast-ready and social-media-optimized formats, including vertical 9:16 videos for platforms such as Instagram Reels, TikTok and YouTube Shorts.

"This collaboration reflects ANOC's ongoing commitment to innovation and the digital amplification of sport," says Gunilla Lindberg, secretary general of ANOC. "By integrating real-time AI technology into the Islamic Solidarity Games, we are ensuring that every inspiring performance and emotional moment reaches fans around the world instantly."

Through this partnership, each of the 57 participating NOCs will receive customized daily highlight packages, enabling equitable visibility for athletes and federations of all sizes. The system's automated tagging and search functionality will make all footage easily discoverable, reusable and ready for archival and storytelling use.

The Games will feature traditional and emerging disciplines, including camel racing, duathlon and esports. The collaboration between Spectatr.ai, ANOC and ISSA aims to serve as a model for future multi-sport events — demonstrating how AI can drive real-time global engagement, operational efficiency and commercial value.

About Spectatr.ai

Spectatr.ai is an AI-powered media platform that builds advanced AI systems enabling sports rights holders and clubs to manage content through AI-driven workflows and engage fans more deeply through AI Agents, while creating new monetization opportunities.

About ANOC

The Association of National Olympic Committees represents the collective voice of National Olympic Committees worldwide and supports the development and digital amplification of multi-sport events.

About ISSA

The Islamic Solidarity Sports Association (ISSA) is an international organization uniting National Olympic Committees from member countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). ISSA promotes friendship, solidarity, and cooperation among Islamic nations through sport, organizing multi-sport events such as the Islamic Solidarity Games and supporting the development of athletes and sports institutions across the Islamic world.

Media Contact:

Mike Wollschlager

860-526-1555

[email protected]

SOURCE Spectatr.ai