Spectex Makes Eco-Friendly Laundry

PHOENIX, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectex, a leading linen service company, is blazing a trail towards a more sustainable future with its proactive steps to reduce its environmental impact. Jeff Ralston, spokesperson for Spectex, is proud of the company's commitment to sustainability and its efforts to inspire others in the industry to follow suit.

"Spectex is setting an example for the industry with its commitment to sustainability," said Ralston. "We believe that sustainability is not just a buzzword – it's an essential part of being a responsible and successful business."

Spectex Cares

Spectex's focus on water conservation is a critical component of its sustainability efforts. The company uses high-efficiency washers and dryers and recycles and filters water for reuse. They also offer sustainable linen options made from organic cotton, which requires less water to grow than conventional cotton.

Spectex is also committed to energy efficiency. The company uses energy-efficient machines, LED lighting, and an energy management system to monitor and optimize energy usage. They also incorporate green building design principles into their facilities to reduce heating and cooling needs and lower energy usage.

Eco-friendly cleaning products are a top priority for Spectex. They use non-toxic and biodegradable detergents, employ alternative cleaning methods that use less water and detergent, and continuously research and develop new eco-friendly cleaning products and methods.

"Spectex is continuously looking for ways to improve our sustainability efforts and reduce our environmental impact," said Ralston. "We're committed to being a responsible and sustainable business, and we're excited to be part of a larger community of businesses and individuals who are dedicated to making a positive impact on the environment."

Spectex has implemented a comprehensive recycling program that covers all paper and plastic products used in their operations, as well as linen products that are no longer in use. They partner with local recycling facilities to ensure waste is processed and recycled properly, and they have a linen recycling program that collects used linens and repurposes them for other uses.

"We believe that sustainability is not only good for the environment, but it's also good for business," said Ralston. "By being trailblazers in the linen service industry and showing our customers that we're committed to being a trustworthy business partner, we're setting an example for others to follow."

Spectex is committed to continuously improving their sustainability efforts and inspiring others to join them in creating a brighter future for generations to come.

Media Contact:

Jeff Ralston

(602) 730-4444

[email protected]

SOURCE Spectex