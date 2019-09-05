Spectra Baby USA to Finally Launch Its First Hospital-Grade, Multi-User Breast Pump

DAVIE, Fla., Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Following years of demand and much anticipation, Spectra Baby USA has just expanded its portfolio of premium electric breast pumps to its first hospital-grade, multi-user pump: the S3 Pro.

In addition to providing all the standard features that Spectra's been recognized for in the past, including its true closed system, soothing night light, and unique natural nursing technology, the S3 Pro is a multi-user pump and is hospital-grade. The S3 Pro can be utilized safely and effectively in high-usage settings, including hospitals, birth centers, rental programs, and beyond.

"A huge part of Spectra Baby USA's rapid growth is due to its popularity among IBCLCs, lactation counselors, and neonatal nurses," says CEO of Spectra Baby USA, Heidi Humphries. "Having our pumps available in hospitals when some moms need them most is a natural and exciting transition for us. We are beyond thrilled to finally be able to fulfill this longstanding request."

The S3 Pro was intentionally engineered to provide the convenience and familiarity all Spectra-branded pumps have become known for, ensuring a seamless transition from the S3 Pro to a Spectra single-user pump should a mom want to purchase one once discharged from the hospital or completing a rental program. The new S3 Pro also offers a longer extended warranty from the standard two years to three years that's transferable among multiple users -- a program that's unheard of in the industry. Just like its single-user counterparts, the S3 Pro will be priced very competitively, allowing it to be available to a wide range of hospitals, birthing centers, and even corporate or boutique offices.

"By 2020, we are confident that this extension of our business will better support our longstanding goal of seeing more lactation rooms opening up nationwide," says Humphries. "We believe making our hospital-grade, multi-user pumps accessible to a larger pool of businesses is a key component to getting us closer to this important endeavor."

The S3 will officially be available online at spectrababyusa.com as of Sept. 2, 2019, and will be available among select DMEs (Durable Medical Equipment Companies) by October 2019. The S3 Pro will launch in hospitals in early 2020. Those interested in receiving more information or placing wholesale orders can inquire at sales@spectrababyusa.com.

About Spectra Baby USA

Owned and operated by fellow moms and registered nurses, Spectra Baby USA is committed to supporting every mother on the beautiful journey of breastfeeding. Their double electric breast pumps are designed to bring comfort and confidence to every moment moms share with their little one. From Spectra Baby USA's unique Natural Nursing Technology to their one-of-a-kind customer care, moms can count on Spectra to be right there with them, every step of the way.

Contact: Nikki Braverman | Spectra Baby USA | nikki@spectrababyusa.com | 954.361.7518

Related Files

sg9_2282.JPG

sg9_2241.JPG

Related Links

Spectra Baby USA website

SOURCE Spectra Baby USA

Related Links

http://www.spectrababyusa.com

