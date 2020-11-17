Spectra Baby USA to Launch New Line of Innovative Products

DAVIE, Fla., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Spectra Baby USA, creators of Natural Nursing Technology, announce the launch of a NEW line of innovative products, including the Synergy Gold dual-powered electric breast pump, Simple Store feeding solution, and CaraCups wearable milk collection inserts.

Spectra Baby USA's Synergy Gold provides breastfeeding moms with exclusive technology, allowing for individually tailored pumping sessions. This new design utilizes one separate motor for each side and is independently adjustable. Because of this, moms accustomed to single-pumping and alternating sides can now efficiently and effectively double-pump without compromising suction. Additionally, the Simple Store feeding solution and CaraCups wearable milk collection inserts are compatible with ALL Spectra breast pumps, providing moms with an enhanced pumping and feeding experience.

"Spectra is whole-heartedly committed to supporting every mom throughout their breastfeeding journey, and these products further enhance our mission to provide moms with the best and most up-to-date technology in the industry," says CEO of Spectra Baby USA, Heidi Humphries. "We're confident that this new line will simplify breastfeeding—essentially allowing moms to regain the precious time they rightfully deserve."

Overview of Products:

Synergy Gold dual-powered electric breast pump: The SG is the first breast pump of its kind that permits dual settings, allowing moms to control each side independently. This new patent-pending technology promotes more productive pumping sessions that save time with comfort and ease.

The SG is the first breast pump of its kind that permits dual settings, allowing moms to control each side independently. This new patent-pending technology promotes more productive pumping sessions that save time with comfort and ease. Simple Store: The Simple Store feeding solution kit allows moms to pump, store, and feed from the same bag. Because the transfer of milk from one container to the next is no longer necessary, feeding sanitation is enhanced. The Simple Store Feeding Solution also includes a temperature sensor that indicates the ideal temperature for each feeding session.

The Simple Store feeding solution kit allows moms to pump, store, and feed from the same bag. Because the transfer of milk from one container to the next is no longer necessary, feeding sanitation is enhanced. The Simple Store Feeding Solution also includes a temperature sensor that indicates the ideal temperature for each feeding session. CaraCups: CaraCups are designed to make hands-free pumping safe, convenient, and easy. CaraCups are a true closed-system and compatible with all Spectra breast pumps. CaraCups are placed in the bra, allowing moms to express breast milk hands-free.

As of November 27, 2020, The Synergy Gold electric breast pump ($325.00), Simple Store feeding solution ($24.99), and CaraCups ($75.00) will be available for pre-order exclusively on Spectra Baby USA's website.

The Synergy Gold electric breast pump, Simple Store feeding solution, and CaraCups will be available in select retailers in early 2021.

About Spectra Baby USA

Women-owned, privately held and located in South Florida, Spectra Baby USA is a team of passionate moms, dads, daughters, and sons dedicated to supporting every mother on the beautiful journey of breastfeeding. Founded by Heidi Humphries in 2011, Spectra Baby USA is distinguished for its unique Natural Nursing Technology. Spectra imports and distributes top quality, high performing breast pumps, and accessories that have built a community of active supporters.

For more information about Spectra Baby USA, visitspectrababyusa.com

