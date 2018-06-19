Spectra Medical Devices, Inc. Obtains FDA Approval to Market a Single Use 1% Lidocaine Ampule Where the Increased Need is in High Demand

Spectra Medical Devices, Inc., a Massachusetts based leading medical device company, is making a major impact and servicing the high demand in the marketplace with its FDA approval and launch of 1% Lidocaine HC1 Injection USP, 1%, 5mL single use 'Safety Snap' ampules. "Our ability to deliver single use 1% Lidocaine 'Safety Snap' ampules as an anesthetic for use by health care providers for birthing, C-sections, pain management, and local and regional anesthesia is far reaching," stated Tony Arrigo, President & CEO of Spectra Medical Devices, Inc. "The FDA approval comes at a critical time for the US market, where there exists a national shortage. This FDA approval is a significant event for Spectra Medical Devices, Inc., clinicians and pain management practitioners throughout the United States."

Spectra Medical Devices, Inc. has become one of the largest procedural needle manufacturers in the world with four facilities world-wide; in addition to substantial market share in over 20 countries. Spectra utilizes the latest state-of-the-art manufacturing, measuring and inspection systems, along with over 200 years of senior staff needle manufacturing experience. Spectra has been awarded several US patents for unique needle design and product.

Spectra Medical Devices, Inc. was founded in 1995 by Tony Arrigo who has been a major presence in the US and world medical device industry since 1983. For Lidocaine orders contact the Global Sales and Marketing office at 978-657-0889.

