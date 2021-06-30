Spectra Offers Venues Universal Mobile Application Powered by Venuetize

Once a property has opted in, guests attending concerts, sporting events and other live entertainment will be able to utilize the Spectra Mobile Application to search for and select the specific property and use the venue's integrated ticketing, mobile payments, parking, and mapping capabilities.

The OC Fair in Costa Mesa, Calif. will be the first venue to test-drive the Spectra Mobile Application. Guests will be able to mobile order and pay with ease by QR Code scan and web deployment for their food and beverage. In addition, the Budweiser Events Center in Loveland, Colo. will be the first property to utilize the Spectra native app, which will go live in August 2021.

"Our relationship with Spectra provides a tremendous growth opportunity for our company," said Perry Teague, VP of Business Development. "Under the guidance of Spectra leadership, we will work together to identify properties that can leverage our mobile solution to provide a premier experience for their guests."

"As we continue to reopen venues in a post-COVID world, our clients and our guests are expecting a seamless, touchless experience. Spectra's partnership with Venuetize is about providing the best options available for mobile-first technology and contactless payments," Jim Pekala, Spectra's CFO and EVP of Strategy Planning, said. "We were looking for a partner that could handle the complexity that comes with integrating different technology ecosystems across hundreds of venues. Venuetize has risen to the challenge, and we are excited to launch our mobile app this summer."

About Venuetize:

Venuetize is the leading mobile technology and advanced e-commerce platform for the sports, hospitality, and entertainment industries. The company's proven platform (PaaS) connects technology ecosystems, facilitates e-commerce, and delivers cutting edge mobile-first experiences. With 185+ third-party integrations and counting, Venuetize provides unmatched flexibility to create an easier, safer, and more enjoyable experience for guests. Founded in 2014, Venuetize works with professional sports teams, stadiums and arenas, casinos, entertainment districts, and shopping destinations across the globe. For more information, visit http://www.venuetize.com/ .

About Spectra:

Spectra is an industry leader in hosting and entertainment, partnering with clients to create memorable experiences for millions of visitors every year. Spectra's unmatched blend of integrated services delivers incremental value for clients through several primary areas of expertise: Venue Management, Food Services & Hospitality, and Partnerships. Learn more at SpectraExperiences.com. Follow Spectra on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

CONTACT:

DC Ramsey

+19197495349

[email protected]

SOURCE Venuetize

Related Links

venuetize.com

