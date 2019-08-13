Spectra partners with Protecht for exclusive event protection

"One of our core goals is to provide protection for both the attendees and event platforms, and to ensure an efficient, streamlined process to maximize each event's attendance," said Bryan Derbyshire, Protecht CEO and Founder . "We're able to offer this with our FanShield product, which event-goers can use to obtain insurance for a minimal amount when they purchase their event tickets."

"Protecht gives customers the peace of mind to purchase tickets at their leisure, which results in an enhanced event experience for eventgoers at our venues," added Jacque Holowaty, Vice President of Client Experience and Ticketing for Spectra. "Spectra looks forward to increasing fan satisfaction and event attendance through this new and exciting partnership."

About Spectra

Based in Philadelphia, Spectra is an industry leader in hosting and entertainment, partnering with clients to create memorable experiences for millions of visitors every year. Spectra's unmatched blend of integrated services delivers incremental value for clients through several primary areas of expertise: Venue Management, Food Services & Hospitality, and Partnerships. Learn more at SpectraExperiences.com. Follow Spectra on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Protecht

Protecht is an insurtech leader committed to building a better experience in the world of live events. Headquartered in Newport Beach, Calif., its technology connects platforms, venues and event organizers to provide real-time data and analytics as well as control over inventory, customer service and strategic marketing. Protecht's FanShield insurance suite offers low-cost consumer and event coverage to protect attendees and organizers from financial burden. www.protecht.io.

