Spectra7 and Keysight Successfully Achieve Robust Performance Testing of 800Gbps Active Copper Interconnects and Plan Demonstration at DesignCon 2024

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc.

24 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

Demo to Highlight Spectra7's GC1122 and Keysight's AresONE-M 800GE Layer 1-3 Test Systems

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- (TSXV:SEV) (OTCQB:SPVNF) Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. ("Spectra7" or the "Company"), a leading provider of high-performance analog semiconductor products for broadband connectivity markets, and Keysight, a leading provider of electronic design, test, security, and software solutions, announced they successfully achieved robust performance testing and will demonstrate their latest 800Gbps product offerings at this year's annual DesignCon Conference Exhibition in Santa Clara, California from Jan 31-Feb 1, 2024. The companies plan to demonstrate robust performance and testing of 800Gbps Active Copper Cable (ACC) products for hyperscale data center applications.

In the testing, Spectra7's ACCs successfully interoperated with the Keysight AresONE-M 800GE QSFP-DD800 Layer 1-3 Test System at 800Gbps speeds. Link training produced a very robust low bit error rate (BER) of 3.3e-9 which demonstrates a wide margin over standard required BER.

DesignCon is the premier high-speed interconnect and system design conference attended by engineers from around the world. The Spectra7 will be on exhibit in booth #1344.

"Spectra7 is integral in helping to drive the future of the data center interconnect industry, and we are proud to collaborate with Spectra7 to demonstrate next-generation high-speed solutions," said Ram Periakaruppan, VP and General Manager, Network Applications and Security Group, at Keysight. "This collaboration highlights our vision to build relationships that benefit our customers, and partners, providing them flexible solutions for their toughest challenges."

"Keysight is a technology and market leader in the Ethernet test equipment market," said Spectra7 CEO Raouf Halim. "Their validation of robust performance of our GaugeChangerTM technology in 800Gbps interconnects is a significant milestone in the coming volume deployment of our data center product line."

Spectra7's analog based GaugeChangerTM GC1122 chips are used in ACCs and offer significant cost, size, and energy consumption value versus competing Active Electrical Cables (AECs) and Active Optical Cables (AOCs) that use Digital Signal Processing (DSP) technologies.

ABOUT Keysight Technologies

At Keysight (NYSE: KEYS), we inspire and empower innovators to bring world-changing technologies to life. As an S&P 500 company, we're delivering market-leading design, emulation, and test solutions to help engineers develop and deploy faster, with less risk, throughout the entire product lifecycle. We're a global innovation partner enabling customers in communications, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, automotive, semiconductor, and general electronics markets to accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Learn more at Keysight Newsroom and www.keysight.com.

ABOUT SPECTRA7 MICROSYSTEMS INC.

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. is a high-performance analog semiconductor company delivering unprecedented bandwidth, speed and resolution to enable disruptive industrial design for leading electronics manufacturers in virtual reality, augmented reality, mixed reality, data centers and other connectivity markets. Spectra7 is based in San Jose, California with a design center in Cork, Ireland and a technical support location in Dongguan, China. For more information, please visit www.spectra7.com. 

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY NOTES

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements". All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including, without limitation, the Company's strategy, plans, objectives, goals and targets, and any statements preceded by, followed by or that include the words "believe", "expect", "aim", "intend", "plan", "continue", "will", "may", "would", "anticipate", "estimate", "forecast", "predict", "project", "seek", "should" or similar expressions or the negative thereof, are forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only the Company's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual results may differ materially from what is expressed, implied or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Additional factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the risk factors discussed in the Company's management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2022. Management provides forward-looking statements because it believes they provide useful information to investors when considering their investment objectives and cautions investors not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Consequently, all of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and other cautionary statements or factors contained herein, and there can be no assurance that the actual results or developments will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect subsequent information, events or circumstances or otherwise, except as required by law.

News Releases in Similar Topics

