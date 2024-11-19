Spectra7 and Keysight to Demonstrate Robust Performance Testing of 800Gbps Active Copper Interconnects at SC24

Demo to Highlight Spectra7's GC1122 and Keysight's AresONE-M 800GE

Layer 1-3 Test System

ATLANTA, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- (TSXV:SEV) (OTCQB:SPVNF) Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. ("Spectra7" or the "Company"), a leader in high-performance analog semiconductors for powering the AI revolution in broadband connectivity markets, hyperscale data centers, and Spatial Computing, and Keysight, a leading provider of electronic design, test, security, and software solutions, announced they will be demonstrating robust performance testing of 800Gbps Active Copper Interconnects (ACCs) at SC24, the International Conference for High Performance Computing, Networking, Storage and Analysis in Atlanta, GA from November 19th thru November 21, 2024.

The demonstration will highlight Spectra7 silicon in 800G OSFP and QSFP-DD ACC interconnects operating with robust pre-FEC Bit Error Rates (BERs) with the Keysight AresONE-M 800GE Layer 1-3 Test System at 800Gbps speeds.

SC24 is the premier High-Performance Computing and Networking conference attended by engineers from around the world. The Spectra7 and Keysight demonstration will be on exhibit in Spectra7's booth #1263.

"As AI models, particularly large language models (LLMs), continue to grow in complexity and size, the demand for higher bandwidth and faster data processing increases. The Spectra 7 active copper cables (ACCs) are streamlined for backend AI networks, due to their low power, low latency, and low cost, making them indispensable for future AI infrastructure. Keysight's collaboration with Spectra 7 further enables us to deliver advanced high-speed Ethernet test solutions that can meet the challenges our customers and partners encounter," said Ram Periakaruppan, VP and General Manager, Network Applications and Security Group, at Keysight.

"Keysight is a technology and market leader in the Ethernet test equipment market," said Spectra7 CMO John Mitchell. "Their validation of robust performance of our 112G PAM4 GaugeChangerTM technology in 800Gbps OSFP and QSFP-DD interconnects is a significant milestone in the expected volume deployment of our GC1122 chips in frontend and backend AI networks as well as traditional Data Center deployments."

Spectra7's analog based GaugeChanger™ GC1122 chips designed for use in advanced ACCs and offer significant power, latency, and cost advantages versus competing Active Electrical Cables (AECs) and Active Optical Cables (AOCs) that use Digital Signal Processing (DSP) technologies.

ABOUT Keysight Technologies

At Keysight (NYSE: KEYS), we inspire and empower innovators to bring world-changing technologies to life. As an S&P 500 company, we're delivering market-leading design, emulation, and test solutions to help engineers develop and deploy faster, with less risk, throughout the entire product lifecycle. We're a global innovation partner enabling customers in communications, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, automotive, semiconductor, and general electronics markets to accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Learn more at Keysight Newsroom and www.keysight.com.

ABOUT SPECTRA7 MICROSYSTEMS INC.

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. is a leader in high-performance analog semiconductors for powering the AI revolution in broadband connectivity markets, hyperscale data centers, and Spatial Computing. Spectra7 is based in San Jose, California with a design center in Cork, Ireland and a technical support location in Dongguan, China. For more information, please visit www.spectra7.com.

