Spectra7 Announces Retirement of CEO Raouf Halim; Board Chair Ron Pasek to Assume Role on Interim Basis

TORONTO, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- (TSXV: SEV) (OTCQB: SPVNF) Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. ("Spectra7" or the "Company"), a leader in high-performance analog semiconductors for broadband connectivity markets, such as AI networks, hyperscale data centers, and AR/VR, today announced that Raouf Halim, Chief Executive Officer, has retired effective June 15, 2024. Ron Pasek, current Chair of the Board of Directors, has been appointed as Interim CEO while the Board conducts a comprehensive search for a permanent successor.

Raouf Halim has served as CEO of Spectra7 since 2016, overseeing a period of significant growth and transformation for the Company. Under his leadership, Spectra7 has transformed itself from a designer of analog semiconductors for Active Copper Cables ("ACCs") principally in the consumer space into the industry leader in high performance analog semiconductors for ACCs in the hyperscale datacenter space.

"Leading Spectra7 has been an incredible honor," said Mr. Halim. "I am extremely proud of what our team has accomplished over the past eight years. With the most recent financing, I am confident that the Company is well-positioned for continued success, and I look forward to seeing it reach new heights."

Ron Pasek, who has served as director of the Company since 2015, brings extensive experience in technology companies and a deep understanding of Spectra7's operations and strategic vision. As Interim CEO, he will work closely with the executive team to ensure a seamless transition and maintain the Company's strategic momentum.

"We are grateful to Raouf for his dedicated leadership and numerous contributions to Spectra7," said Mr. Pasek. "As we embark on the search for a new CEO, I am committed to working with our talented team to continue driving our strategic initiatives forward and delivering value to our shareholders."

Mr. Halim will continue to be a member of the Board of Directors. The Board of Directors has commenced a search for candidates for the CEO position and will search for a qualified leader who can build on the Company's strong foundation and drive future growth.

Spectra7 will provide updates on the CEO search process as appropriate.

