Spectra7 Announces Semiconductor Industry Veteran as New CFO

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- (TSXV:SEV) (OTCQB:SPVNF) Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. ("Spectra7" or the "Company"), today announces that Bonnie Tomei, a semiconductor industry veteran, has joined the Company as Chief Financial Officer. Dave Mier, who has been serving as interim CFO and Jerry Hamilton who has been the Company's Senior Vice President of Sales are both retiring.

Ms. Tomei brings over 15 years of finance experience from several semiconductor companies, including Achronix, Aquantia and Techwell. Her most recent role was Head of Finance at Achronix, where she was instrumental in its preparation of a SPAC merger. At Aquantia, she was instrumental in completing their IPO on NYSE and subsequent acquisition by Marvel. During her career, she has been involved in all aspects of finance including driving gross margin expansion, optimizing costs, enhancing profitability growth and building significant shareholder value.

"Bonnie is a strategic hire for our Company," said Spectra7 CEO Raouf Halim. "Her operational experience will be invaluable during Spectra7's next growth phase in the massive data center market. She knows how to manage all financial disciplines through rapid growth and has proven herself adept at creating tremendous shareholder value. We are excited to have her join our team and look forward to her contributions."

Dave Mier is retiring from the Company after serving as interim CFO since July 2020 and previously as CFO from 2015 to 2017. "Dave has been critical in our recent equity raise and successful listing on the OTCQB," said Mr. Halim. "These and his many other contributions to the Company are greatly appreciated. We are extremely thankful for his willingness to help during this transition period."

"I want to also thank Jerry Hamilton for his leadership and contribution to Spectra7 as Senior Vice President of Sales," said Mr. Halim. "He has been instrumental in building our strong sales channel in Asia. We wish him the very best for the future."

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. is a high performance analog semiconductor company delivering unprecedented bandwidth, speed and resolution to enable disruptive industrial design for leading electronics manufacturers in virtual reality, augmented reality, mixed reality, data centers and other connectivity markets. Spectra7 is based in San Jose, California with a design center in Cork, Ireland and technical support location in Dongguan, China. For more information, please visit www.spectra7.com.

