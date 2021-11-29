Spectra7 Announces Third Quarter Revenue Up 450% Year-Over-Year

Expects Q4 2021 EBITDA Profitability Based on Revenue Outlook of $2.5 Million - $3.5 Million

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- (TSXV:SEV) (OTCQB:SPVNF) Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. ("Spectra7" or the "Company"), a leading provider of high-performance analog semiconductor products for broadband connectivity markets, today announced financial results for its third quarter of 2021. A copy of the unaudited interim consolidated financial statements for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2021, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), and the corresponding management's discussion and analysis (MD&A) will be available under the Company's profile on the Canadian Securities Administrator's SEDAR website at www.sedar.com. All amounts reported are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted.

Q3 2021 Financial Highlights

Revenue was $1.57 million for Q3 2021, an increase of approximately 114% sequentially from Q2 2021, and an increase of approximately 456% from the third quarter of 2020.





for Q3 2021, an increase of approximately 114% sequentially from Q2 2021, and an increase of approximately 456% from the third quarter of 2020. Gross margin 1 as a percentage of revenue for Q3 2021 was 57%, a decrease of approximately 1% sequentially, and an increase of 2% over the third quarter of 2020.





as a percentage of revenue for Q3 2021 was 57%, a decrease of approximately 1% sequentially, and an increase of 2% over the third quarter of 2020. Non-IFRS operating expenses 2 in Q3 2021 were $2.04 million , up approximately $0.25 million from the prior quarter, and up $0.97 million over the same quarter a year ago. The increase was due primarily to increased costs related to production ramp to meet rapidly growing data center customer demand.





in Q3 2021 were , up approximately from the prior quarter, and up over the same quarter a year ago. The increase was due primarily to increased costs related to production ramp to meet rapidly growing data center customer demand. EBITDA3 loss was approximately $0.94 million , compared with a loss of $1.15 million in the prior quarter and $0.72 million in the same quarter a year ago.

CEO Q3 COMMENTARY

"Our revenue continued its positive momentum in the third quarter, supported by increased customer volumes, record order backlog which has continued to grow and several new design-ins for our Active Copper Cable technology," said Spectra7 CEO Raouf Halim. "To support the rapid increase in orders, we raised approximately CDN $14.8 million in an expanded and oversubscribed private placement transaction during October. A portion of these proceeds have already been deployed for additional foundry allocations and inventory as we scale our business. In Q4 we expect to roughly double our revenue sequentially and forecast reaching EBITDA profitability. Looking further out, I am confident our growth trajectory will continue through fiscal 2022."4

BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS

Began production shipments in Q3 to a major China -based hyperscaler for Spectra7-based 200G PAM4 Active Copper Cable (ACC) interconnects.





-based hyperscaler for Spectra7-based 200G PAM4 Active Copper Cable (ACC) interconnects. Demonstrated Spectra7's new GC1122 product for 112Gbps PAM4 based 800Gbps ACC interconnects at both DesignCon in August and CIOE in September.





Added three new customer design-ins for Spectra7 ACC data center solutions in Q3 2021, for a total of 95.

Q4 2021 Financial Outlook4

Led by strong data center order backlog and increased supply availability, Spectra7 currently estimates total revenue in the fourth quarter of 2021 will be between $2.5 million and $3.5 million, a sequential increase of approximately 91% at the midpoint. Operating expenses are anticipated to be in the range of $1.6 to $2.0 million in support of the anticipated rapid revenue growth4. The Company anticipates that it will achieve EBITDA3 profitability in Q4 20214.

Option and RSU Grants

As a part of its annual compensation review, Spectra7's board of directors has approved the grant of an aggregate of 770,000 restricted share units ("RSUs") to the Company's executive officers and 41,826 RSUs to certain directors. In addition, the Company has cancelled 24,000 RSUs previously granted to Darrow Associates Texas, Inc., a firm which provides investor relations services to the Company and, in its place, granted options to purchase up to 80,000 common shares, exercisable at CDN$1.90. The options vest quarterly over 12 months and are exercisable until November 29, 2026.

Early Warning5

As a result of the grant of RSUs, Ron Pasek acquired 20,335 RSUs (the "Grant"), representing approximately 0.06% of the issued and outstanding common shares6 of the Company (the "Common Shares"). As a result of the Grant, Mr. Pasek has beneficial ownership of, or control or direction over, an aggregate of 2,155,831 Common Shares and other securities exercisable into Common Shares, representing approximately 6.56% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares. Immediately prior to the Grant, Mr. Pasek had beneficial ownership of, or control or direction over, an aggregate of 2,135,496 Common Shares and other securities exercisable into Common Shares, representing approximately 6.50% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares. Prior to the Grant, Mr. Pasek's security holding percentage decreased below 10% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares as a result of Spectra7's treasury issuances.

ABOUT SPECTRA7 MICROSYSTEMS INC.

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. is a high-performance analog semiconductor company delivering unprecedented bandwidth, speed and resolution to enable disruptive industrial design for leading electronics manufacturers in virtual reality, augmented reality, mixed reality, data centers and other connectivity markets. Spectra7 is based in San Jose, California with a design center in Cork, Ireland and a technical support location in Dongguan, China. For more information, please visit www.spectra7.com.

CAUTIONARY NOTES

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements". All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including, without limitation, the Company's revenue and operating expense expectations in the Q4 of 2021, the Company's projection of EBIDTA profitability in Q4 2021, and the Company's strategy, plans, objectives, goals and targets, and any statements preceded by, followed by or that include the words "believe", "expect", "aim", "intend", "plan", "continue", "will", "may", "would", "anticipate", "estimate", "forecast", "predict", "project", "seek", "should" or similar expressions or the negative thereof, are forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only the Company's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual results may differ materially from what is expressed, implied or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Additional factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially include, but are not limited to the risk factors discussed in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2020. Management provides forward-looking statements because it believes they provide useful information to investors when considering their investment objectives and cautions investors not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Consequently, all of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and other cautionary statements or factors contained herein, and there can be no assurance that the actual results or developments will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect subsequent information, events or circumstances or otherwise, except as required by law.

