Spectra7 Microsystems Announces Participation in the LD Micro Invitational XIII

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc.

24 May, 2023, 09:00 ET

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- (TSXV:SEV) (OTCQB:SPVNF) Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. ("Spectra7" or the "Company"), a leading provider of high-performance analog semiconductor products for broadband connectivity markets, announced it will participate in the 13th Annual LD Micro Invitational at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel, Los Angeles, California on June 6th-8th, 2023. The event is expected to feature 150+ companies, presenting in half-hour increments, as well as private one-on-one meetings.

Raouf Halim, Chief Executive Officer, and Bonnie Tomei, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the conference meetings.  

Spectra7 is scheduled to present on June 7th at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time. A webcast of the presentation will be available on the investors section of Spectra7's corporate site, at www.spectra7.com.

To arrange a meeting with Spectra7, please contact your LD Micro representative, or Spectra7 investor relations at [email protected].

ABOUT SPECTRA7 MICROSYSTEMS INC.

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. is a high-performance analog semiconductor company delivering unprecedented bandwidth, speed and resolution to enable disruptive industrial design for leading electronics manufacturers in virtual reality, augmented reality, mixed reality, data centers and other connectivity markets. Spectra7 is based in San Jose, California with a design center in Cork, Ireland and a technical support location in Dongguan, China. For more information, please visit www.spectra7.com. 

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

ABOUT LD MICRO

LD Micro, a wholly owned subsidiary of Freedom US Markets, was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the micro-cap space. Whether it is the Index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events annually, LD's sole mission is to serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies. For more information on LD Micro, visit www.ldmicro.com.

To present or register, please get in touch with [email protected]

Matt Kreps
Darrow Associates
214-597-8200
[email protected]

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc.
Bonnie Tomei
Chief Financial Officer
669-212-1089
[email protected]

