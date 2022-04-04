Spectra7 to demonstrate 200Gbps Server Connectivity using Active Copper Cables with Broadcom Network Switch and NIC at DesignCon

Production Deployments of 56G PAM4 Signaling Growing Significantly for Hyperscale Server Interconnects

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- (TSXV:SEV) (OTCQB:SPVNF) Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. ("Spectra7" or the "Company"), a leading provider of high-performance analog semiconductor products for broadband connectivity markets, announced that it will be demonstrating 100Gbps server connectivity with Broadcom at this year's annual DesignCon Conference Exhibition being held in Santa Clara, CA from April 6-7, 2022. The Company will be demonstrating Active Copper Cables from cable partners Amphenol and Luxshare with Broadcom's TD4-X9 switch and Broadcom's BCM957508-P2100G Network Interface Card (NIC).

The global Ethernet adapter NIC market was valued at US$1.77 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach US$16.30 billion by 2027, registering a compound annual growth rate of 33.50% from 2020 to 2027.¹ Major cloud service providers are upgrading server connectivity to 100 and 200 Gbps port speeds in conjunction with network upgrades.² These NICs are used in servers by hyperscalers such as Amazon, Google, Microsoft, Facebook, Tencent, and Alibaba.

As servers adopt higher bandwidth ports that utilize 56Gbps PAM4 signaling, passive cables cannot serve all lengths needed. Instead of deploying optical interconnects that are much higher power and more costly, operators are looking to Active Copper Cables (ACCs) to serve this growing need. The use of 56G PAM4 signaling is growing significantly for Hyperscale interconnects. Total 56G PAM4 interfaces are expected to increase 3X between 2021 and 2024 to 158M interface shipments.³

DesignCon is the premier high-speed interconnect and system design conference attended by engineers from around the world. Spectra7 will be exhibiting in booth #1158.

ABOUT SPECTRA7 MICROSYSTEMS INC.

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. is a high-performance analog semiconductor company delivering unprecedented bandwidth, speed and resolution to enable disruptive industrial design for leading electronics manufacturers in data centers, virtual reality, augmented reality, mixed reality and other connectivity markets. Spectra7 is based in San Jose, California with a design center in Cork, Ireland and technical support location in Dongguan, China. For more information, please visit www.spectra7.com.

CAUTIONARY NOTES

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements". All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated demonstrations of the Company's products at DesignCon 2022, the Company's strategy, plans, objectives, goals and targets, and any statements preceded by, followed by or that include the words "believe", "expect", "aim", "intend", "plan", "continue", "will", "may", "would", "anticipate", "estimate", "forecast", "predict", "project", "seek", "should" or similar expressions or the negative thereof, are forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only the Company's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual results may differ materially from what is expressed, implied or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Additional factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially include, but are not limited to the risk factors discussed in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2020. Management provides forward-looking statements because it believes they provide useful information to investors when considering their investment objectives and cautions investors not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Consequently, all of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and other cautionary statements or factors contained herein, and there can be no assurance that the actual results or developments will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect subsequent information, events or circumstances or otherwise, except as required by law.

