Spectra7 to Present at the Emerging Growth Virtual Investor Conference December 6

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc.

27 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

Investors interested in learning more encouraged to register for free at the Emerging Growth Conference website 

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (TSXV:SEV) (OTCQB:SPVNF) ("Spectra7" or the "Company"), a leading provider of high-performance analog semiconductor products for broadband connectivity markets, today announced it will present to investors at the Emerging Growth Virtual Conference to be held December 6-7, 2023.

As part of the conference, Spectra7 is scheduled to provide a group presentation at 12:00 p.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. PT on December 6, 2023, a webcast of which will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://www.spectra7.com/investors.

Registration for the webcast presentation is free and available on the Emerging Growth Conference website HERE. The presentation will include an opportunity for questions from the audience. Please submit your questions in advance to [email protected] or ask your question during the event through the webcast interface.

To arrange an individual investor meeting with Spectra7 after the presentation, please contact Spectra7 investor relations at [email protected].

ABOUT SPECTRA7 MICROSYSTEMS INC.

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. is a high-performance analog semiconductor company delivering unprecedented bandwidth, speed and resolution to enable disruptive industrial design for leading electronics manufacturers in virtual reality, augmented reality, mixed reality, data centers and other connectivity markets. Spectra7 is based in San Jose, California with a design center in Cork, Ireland and a technical support location in Dongguan, China. For more information, please visit www.spectra7.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact
Matt Kreps, Managing Director
Darrow Associates Investor Relations
[email protected]
214-597-8200

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc.
Dave Mier
Interim Chief Financial Officer

925-858-7011
[email protected]

