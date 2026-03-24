SpectraCell Laboratories: Baseline Nexus: Personalized Longevity & Early Disease Detection Test

Experience the most comprehensive functional health assessment with SpectraCell's Baseline Nexus, revealing critical cellular function data for personalized longevity and early disease risk detection.

HOUSTON, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Baseline Nexus is SpectraCell Laboratories' proprietary, in-depth, health assessment test. Designed to establish a deep, actionable baseline across nutrition, cardiovascular risk, genetics, and biological aging.

Why Baseline Nexus? View Sample Report: Here

Most routine lab work measures what is circulating in the blood at one specific point in time and not what physically happened over 4-6 months within the cell's actual function. Baseline Nexus measures intracellular metabolism providing a more valuable insight into your overall functional health.

Methodology.

The analytical technique implemented, utilizes metabolically active peripheral lymphocytes to measure DNA synthesis. This method is contingent upon a specific, meticulously crafted culture medium that contains absolutely no serum or protein. The exclusion of these components is crucial because they are recognized for their potential to influence assay results. This unique cultural setting makes it possible to uncover functional intracellular defects that hinder both mitogenic responses and cell-mediated immune functions.

What is tested?

Micronutrient deficiencies

Lipoprotein particle profile

Telomere length

MTHFR genotyping

Contact your provider to schedule the Baseline Nexus test today!

Lynnel Anderson, National Sales and Marketing Director, at SpectraCell Laboratories, says "Baseline Nexus goes further, identifying hidden deficiencies, early risk factors, and genetic influences before they turn into symptoms or long-term ailments. The results are straightforward and precise, giving insight into which interventions will lead to more predictable health outcomes."

Who is this test for?

This test is for clinicians who want better data to guide targeted interventions and proactively leverage preventative measures for their patients. And for patients seeking advanced answers on their physiological health, individuals focused on longevity, performance, and early risk detection.

Baseline Nexus is available to integrate into any medical practice and direct to consumer.

Media Contact: For more information contact SpectraCell at [email protected]

About SpectraCell Laboratories:

For over 30 years SpectraCell Laboratories has led the laboratory industry in specialized, and advanced diagnostic testing that provides actionable insights for personalized health and wellness. SpectraCell: Leading the Way in Advanced Blood Testing

SOURCE SpectraCell Laboratories