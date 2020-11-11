SpectraKill RTU Approved for Inclusion on EPA List N - Effective Against Covid-19

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SpectraShield Technologies LLC, www.spectrakill.com, a Scottsdale, AZ based disinfection company, has received notice from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) that the company's SpectraKill RTU disinfectant has been approved for inclusion on the EPA's List N: Disinfectants for Coronavirus (COVID-19). SpectraKill RTU's inclusion on List N comes after successful third-party lab testing against Human Coronavirus.

SpectraKill RTU SpectraShield Technologies LLC

SpectraKill RTU is a rare disinfectant that combines broad-spectrum efficacy against bacteria, viruses, mold, and mildew, yet is biodegradable, low in toxicity and corrosion and is Certified Green by the Green Cleaning Institute.

Most disinfectants kill organisms by poisoning them to death. This poisoning effect is why many disinfectants are harmful to people and the environment. SpectraKill RTU kills pathogens through oxidation, or a stripping of electrons, which creates a mechanical kill vs. a poisoning.

Effective against a range of problem organisms like Covid-19, norovirus, rhinovirus, pseudomonas, salmonella, staphylococcus aureus, trichophytons, SpectraKill RTU kills problem pathogens while being environmentally friendly, biodegradable, and low in toxicity and corrosion. Attractively priced compared to other Ready to Use disinfectants, SpectraKill RTU is in stock and available for immediate delivery. From School Districts and Police Departments to Grocery Store Chains and Corporations, SpectraKill RTU provides a Covid-19 solution that minimizes damage to the planet and people.

Thad Weist, CEO of SpectraShield Technologies said, "We are proud that SpectraKill RTU has been accepted for inclusion on EPA List N: Disinfectants for Coronavirus (COVID-19). We believe SpectraKill RTU is one of the most cost effective, environmentally safe, and low in toxicity and corrosion formulas available in the market today. It is important to move past the legacy of toxic chemical disinfection and adopt next generation chemical technologies like SpectraKill RTU that limit harm to people and our environment. SpectraKill RTU provides a 21st Century disinfection solution that will protect your business, your employees, and guest while not harming our environment or ourselves."

For more information, please contact Tom Boyer, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for SpectraShield Technologies at [email protected] or at 866-907-7677.

SOURCE SpectraShield Technologies LLC

