Spectral Capital Announces Quantum Bridge Advisory Board to Lead Quantum Computing and Decentralized Cloud Innovation

SEATTLE, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectral Capital Corporation (OTCQB:FCCN), a pioneer in quantum computing and decentralized cloud technologies, is excited to announce the formation of its Quantum Bridge Advisory Board. This expert advisory group will provide strategic guidance to Spectral's Quantum Bridge Initiative, aimed at revolutionizing data, decentralized cloud infrastructure and emerging cutting-edge quantum computing technologies. The initiative will span 16 global regions and 251 nations, positioning Spectral as a frontrunner in the next wave of digital transformation.

The Quantum Bridge Advisory Board will be instrumental in developing Spectral's Quantum-as-a-Service (QaaS) platform, which combines quantum technology with sustainable data centers powered by energy-efficient solutions. Using emerging Green Wave Technology and the Distributed Quantum Ledger Database (DQLDB), Spectral is creating an infrastructure that is secure, scalable, and aligned with environmental goals to reduce carbon footprints while providing a decentralized approach for Quantum Computing.

Global Reach and Benchmarking to GICS Standards

Spectral Capital's global strategy is further enhanced by benchmarking its developments against the MSCI Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) taxonomy. By aligning its innovations with the 11 GICS sectors, Spectral can systematically target growth opportunities to position the company so that it can maximize the impact of emerging quantum technologies in the global economy and unlock significant value for its stakeholders.

Why Investors Should Take Note

Spectral Capital is uniquely positioned to capitalize on the quantum computing revolution. Quantum technology is set to transform industries, driving innovation and efficiency. Spectral's desire to build a coalition with global experts is helping it establish early leadership in the space, combined with its focus on sustainability and decentralized systems. This meeting of the best of the best minds worldwide offers investors an opportunity to support a company that is pushing the boundaries of next-generation technology.

"Investors should welcome this announcement because it signals our commitment to leadership in helping to define the future of data in computing," said Jenifer Osterwalder, CEO of Spectral Capital. "By integrating experts around the world with our vision for a crawl-walk-run approach to quantum computing, we are creating a collective intelligence that will help us address real-world challenges in making quantum computing across multiple sectors. This initiative will provide significant opportunities for growth and long-term value creation."

Commitment to Sustainability and ESG

Spectral's Quantum Bridge Initiative is also aligned with the growing demand for Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles in the tech industry. By developing sustainable data centers, Spectral is ensuring its global infrastructure is both resilient and eco-friendly, appealing to investors who prioritize sustainability in their portfolios.

Join the Quantum Revolution

Spectral Capital welcomes nominations for the Quantum Bridge Advisory Board. Interested parties are encouraged to submit nominations to [email protected].

About Spectral Capital

Spectral Capital Corporation is a pioneer in Quantum as a Service (QaaS) creating a bridge from classical technologies to quantum computing, focused on creating profitable, sustainable, secure, and scalable solutions for global industries. The company is committed to revolutionizing the future of quantum computing through its Quantum Bridge Initiative. For more information, please visit Spectral Capital.

For more information about investment, please visit Invest Spectral Capital.

Forward-Looking Statements

