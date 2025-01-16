Spectral Capital Chairman Sean Brehm Discusses the State of Quantum with FOX Business's Charles Payne

SEATTLE, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectral Capital Corporation (OTCQB: FCCN), a pioneer in providing its deep quantum technology platform, is pleased to share an interview on FOX Business' Making Money with Charles Payne featuring our Chairman, Sean Brehm.

The interview which aired live on January 15th, 2025 highlighted a number of leading quantum companies in the sector like $RGTI , $FCCN , $IONQ , $QUBT, where Mr. Brehm breaks down the quantum computing market and provides his insights of the rapidly evolving landscape and spotlighted key industry developments and emerging leaders in the field.

https://www.foxbusiness.com/video/6367138946112

During the segment, Brehm shared insights about the majority of the approaches in the market today focusing on the science of quantum driving the adoption of absolute zero temperature to compensate for the weakness of the signals from Qubits - whereby Spectral uses plasmonics to strengthen them. He emphasized that this approach allows the Spectral to leverage a mature semiconductor industry to go to market with a more practical approach.

"The quantum revolution is upon us, and it's reshaping how we approach complex problem-solving," said Brehm. "From hardware innovation to software applications, we're seeing a surge of advancements that will redefine technology for decades to come." Brehm also highlighted Spectral Capital's commitment to fostering innovation and supporting emerging technologies that push the boundaries of what's possible.

The interview underscored growing investor interest and excitement around quantum technologies, with companies like IONQ and NVIDIA at the forefront of delivering groundbreaking solutions and providing next generation infrastructure to help drive commercialization

For more information about Spectral Capital and its initiatives, visit www.spectralcapital.com.

About Spectral Capital

Spectral Capital (OTCQB: FCCN) is a quantum technology platform company at the forefront of innovation. Focusing on sustainable green cloud computing, quantum databases, and advanced quantum chip technology, Spectral Capital is revolutionizing industries such as telecommunications, AI, and green technology. With flagship offerings like the Vogon Cloud and Vogon DQLDB, the company is pioneering a future of decentralized, secure, and scalable computing.

